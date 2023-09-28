Flowcode Chooses Vonage to Power Direct-to-Consumer Communications with APIs

Vonage and Flowcode launch new tool for expanded capabilities

HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), is partnering with Flowcode, a direct-to-consumer platform, to launch a new customer communications tool. Flowconnect, powered by Vonage APIs , allows consumers to instantly communicate with brands, small business, and service providers by integrating live chat with Flowcode's leading QR technology.

A first of its kind, Flowconnect allows consumers to scan a QR code and immediately initiate communications with a customer service team. This improves the customer experience, shortening the typical process of directing customers to a landing page or call center. The capability streamlines the customer journey and user experience for Flowcode customers.

"We wanted to bring to market a new solution that can transform customer interaction and service," said Jake Gidney, Innovation and R&D, Flowcode. "Vonage worked with us to optimize our launch, deliver the right communication APIs to help us execute our vision for Flowconnect, and ultimately deliver a better journey to our customers."

Flowcode, the market leading QR solution, provides QR technology to leading venues, brands and institutions around the world. The Flowconnect solution includes three Vonage APIs: Meetings , SMS, and Voice , to help establish new use cases among the many verticals with which Flowcode currently works.

Vonage APIs help businesses build better connections, conversations and deeper engagement with their customers. Integration of Vonage APIs enables Flowcode to easily integrate communications capabilities directly into their existing applications, providing a more flexible communications experience, better customer satisfaction, and increased sales.

Vikram Khandpur, Senior Vice President CPaaS Products and Developer Experience, Vonage said, "Vonage is delighted to work with Flowcode to expand their client base for Flowconnect, and enable direct communication for Flowcode's customers, empowering them to land directly into the conversation with the experience they ultimately are seeking, quickly and efficiently."

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and a business area within the Ericsson Group called Business Area Global Communications Platform. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

About Flowcode

Flowcode is The Direct to Consumer Company™ building powerful connections and measurable conversions for brands and consumers. By unifying data-driven design with the latest in QR technology, Flowcode enables contactless connection with speed, security and ease. Privacy compliant, ultra-fast scanning, and designed with intention, Flowcode is the number one trusted QR provider. Our companion product, Flowpage, organizes your digital footprint in one mobile-first landing page, creating a seamless experience to more deeply connect with audiences while tracking real-time analytics. Paired together, our tech allows consumers and creators to instantly connect the real world to the digital world instantly and magically.

