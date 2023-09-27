Thomson Reuters Third-Quarter 2023 Earnings Announcement and Webcast Scheduled for November 1, 2023

Conference call and webcast scheduled for 9:00 a.m. EDT

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today its third-quarter 2023 earnings will be issued via news release on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that morning at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Discussions may include forward-looking information.

The webcast can be accessed by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website. Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE / TSX: TRI) ("TR") informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news.

CONTACTS

MEDIA Andrew Green Senior Director, Communications +1 323 219 1511 andrew.green@tr.com INVESTORS Gary E. Bisbee, CFA Head of Investor Relations +1 646 540 3249 gary.bisbee@tr.com

