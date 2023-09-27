CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced the sharper and more enthusiast-focused 2024 WRX TR will debut at Subiefest Florida with the help of Travis Pastrana, Subaru Motorsports USA driver and extreme sport icon, and Bucky Lasek, legendary professional skateboarder and rallycross driver.

THE NEW 2024 WRX TR WILL DEBUT AT SUBIEFEST FLORIDA ON OCTOBER 7TH (PRNewswire)

Subiefest Florida is the largest annual gathering of Subaru enthusiasts in the state and takes place at Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida on Saturday, October 7.

The event includes opportunities for fans to drive their own Subarus on specially designed autocross courses and test themselves while gaining valuable driving experience. Subaru will present a curated showcase of vintage and special edition vehicles, as well as Subaru Motorsports USA rally cars and Gymkhana display models. In addition, participants (registration required) and spectators will have the opportunity to enjoy an All-Subaru Car Show.

For more information, please visit: https://www.subiefest.com/florida/

