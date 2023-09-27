Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Releases Inaugural ESG At-a-Glance Report, Highlighting its Commitment to Advancing Health Equity in Local Communities

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") At-a-Glance Report, which highlights the Company's achievements and ongoing initiatives in advancing health equity in the communities it serves while operating responsibly and sustainably.

Brandon Sim, Co-CEO of ApolloMed, stated, "ApolloMed was founded nearly 30 years ago based upon the belief that every individual deserves access to quality healthcare. We are very proud of the physician-centric, mission-driven organization that we have grown to become today, serving approximately 1.3 million members across all lines of business through a network of over 11,000 providers, as of June 30, 2023. We are pleased to share our ESG strategy and inaugural at-a-glance report, and we look forward to serving more and more local communities across the country by continuing to work closely with independent physicians and increasing equitable access to high-quality healthcare services. At the same time, we look forward to building upon our efforts to operate in a socially and environmentally responsible way."

Key highlights from the 2022 ESG At-a-Glance Report include:

Advancing health equity and providing access to culturally-competent care: We continued to serve all patient populations with high-quality and culturally-competent care, with 75% of patients identifying as Hispanic/Latino, AAPI, or Black/African American in 2022. 1

Giving back to our communities: In 2022 we actively engaged with local communities through volunteer programs, sponsorships, and educational initiatives, including a first aid kit drive and the AMA Heart Walk.

Building a supportive and inclusive workplace: We believe a diverse workforce composed of individuals with unique perspectives, backgrounds, and experiences enables us to better serve the diverse communities we support. Over 65% of our workforce identifies as female, and over 90% identifies as Hispanic/Latino or other underrepresented groups. 2

Incorporating sustainable business practices into our operations: We are working to understand and minimize our environmental impact while providing innovative healthcare solutions.

Committed to strong corporate governance to ensure integrity and accountability: We are committed to ensuring compliance with all regulations relevant to our industry and strive to operate with the highest ethical standards.

To read the inaugural ESG report and learn more about ApolloMed, please visit:

https://www.apollomed.net/investors/esg.

1 Data is based on analysis of percentage of all patients as of December 31, 2022. AAPI stands for Asian American and Pacific Islander.

2 Data is as of December 31, 2022, and includes information for Network Medical Management employees. Other underrepresented groups include individuals who are Black/African American, Asian/Pacific Islander, American Indian or Alaska Native, or who identify as Two or More Races, but are not Hispanic or Latino.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and entities participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMMI) innovation models. For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, such as statements about the Company's operational focus and strategic growth plans. Forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance and therefore cannot be guaranteed. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Company's management, and some or all of such expectations and assumptions may not materialize or may vary significantly from actual results. Actual results may also vary materially from forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

