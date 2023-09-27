Academy Sports + Outdoors Continues to Celebrate the Tradition and Legacy of HBCU Homecomings

The sporting goods retailer has committed over $2 million towards HBCUs and has expanded its HBCU discount to include alumni

KATY, Texas, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") ( Nasdaq: ASO ) is continuing its commitment to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) throughout its footprint for the fourth consecutive year. To help celebrate the legacy of HBCU homecomings and continue to make gameday fun for all, now through November 4, Academy will offer alumni, in addition to current students, faculty, and staff of HBCU institutions 10% off purchases in-stores and online at academy.com/HBCUDiscount. Customers are invited to shop Academy's licensed HBCU fan gear assortment in-store, online at academy.com/HBCU, or through Academy's mobile app.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is committed to supporting and investing in HBCU communities," said Lawrence Lobpries, Academy's Chief Marketing Officer. "We are excited to extend the HBCU discount to include alumni this year. We look forward to helping faculty, students and alumni get ready for homecoming and showoff their HBCU pride with all the clothes, accessories and gear they want."

Since 2020, Academy has committed over $2 million towards HBCU initiatives including local community givebacks, and partnerships with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).

Academy Sports + Outdoors is the Official Sporting Goods and Outdoor Retailer of the SWAC, CIAA, and SIAC. The retailer will continue to partner with these conferences throughout the HBCU Homecoming season to make a positive impact in its communities through additional events, digital content, and social media collaborations.

