SoilFLO Awarded Contract from Metrolinx to Advance Environmental Sustainability Efforts in Ontario

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SoilFLO, the premier provider of innovative soil management software, is proud to announce a groundbreaking contract award from Metrolinx, the crown agency responsible for coordinating major transit initiatives across the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario. This marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of environmental sustainability within the construction and transportation industries.

Metrolinx, renowned for its strong commitment to sustainability, has selected SoilFLO to optimize its soil management processes and further enhance its ecological initiatives. By integrating SoilFLO's innovative software solution into its projects, Metrolinx will be able to streamline soil tracking, record-keeping, and compliance procedures while reducing costs and minimizing environmental impact.

The agreement between SoilFLO and Metrolinx demonstrates a shared dedication to preserving and improving the environment through forward-thinking technologies and collaborative efforts. SoilFLO's software empowers construction and environmental teams with an advanced platform that simplifies soil management tasks, allowing them to focus on sustainable practices and ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

With Metrolinx's expertise in managing transit infrastructure projects, this collaboration has the potential to generate far-reaching positive impacts. By implementing SoilFLO's solution, Metrolinx will not only enhance its operational efficiency but also contribute to reducing its ecological footprint, promoting responsible soil usage, and safeguarding ecosystems throughout Ontario.

"Metrolinx has always been at the forefront of sustainable transportation solutions, and we are thrilled to work with them," said Kevin Goldberg, President of SoilFLO. "By combining our expertise in soil management software with their dedication to environmental sustainability, we are confident that this collaboration will drive significant positive change across transportation projects throughout Ontario."

In addition to the direct benefits of improved efficiency and reduced costs, the SoilFLO-Metrolinx agreement aligns with Metrolinx's vision of a cleaner and greener transportation system. Metrolinx's comprehensive sustainability initiatives, which encompass energy conservation, waste reduction, and ecosystem protection, are integral to its commitment to building a sustainable future for Ontario.

For more information about SoilFLO, please visit https://www.soilflo.com/

For more information about Metrolinx, please visit https://www.metrolinx.com/

About SoilFLO:

SoilFLO is a leading provider of soil management software solutions that help construction and environmental teams optimize their processes, save time, reduce costs, and ensure compliance. By harnessing the power of innovative technology, SoilFLO empowers organizations to make informed decisions, improve operational efficiency, and minimize their environmental impact.

About Metrolinx:

Metrolinx, an agency of the Government of Ontario under the Metrolinx Act, 2006, was created to improve the coordination and integration of all modes of transportation in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Metrolinx is undertaking the most extensive transportation investment in Ontario's history to get you where you need to go better, faster, and easier while also operating GO Transit, UP Express and PRESTO. We have a unique opportunity to plan, build, operate and connect transportation in the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

