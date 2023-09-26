Opportunity Finance Network Hosts Community Development Finance Industry's Largest Event, October 15-18

Climate finance, economic turbulence, racial justice, and rapid industry growth are key topics at the sold-out conference

WHAT: Opportunity Finance Network holds its 39th annual conference in Washington, D.C. October 15-18. It's the largest convening of community lenders with a mission to advance economic justice through access to capital. This year's conference theme — Capital Meets Purpose — captures the work CDFIs do to invest deeply in low-wealth urban, rural, and Native communities.

Since the pandemic, CDFIs have proven to be a critical part of the financial ecosystem, attracting unprecedented attention and investment from the government, Silicon Valley, corporations, and philanthropists like MacKenzie Scott.

Across mainstage plenaries and breakout sessions, industry leaders and experts will discuss climate change, racial equity, research and data, and workforce challenges in a time of economic uncertainty and rising interest rates. On Tuesday, October 17, nearly 200 conference attendees will visit Capitol Hill to advocate for supportive policies and increased federal resources. Additionally, local co-hosts will offer seven community tours across the greater Capital region.

WHERE: Washington Hilton, 1919 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009

WHO: Approximately 2,000 CDFI professionals, funders, investors, policymakers, and other industry stakeholders. Mainstage speakers include:

Byron Auguste , CEO and Co-Founder, Opportunity at Work

Dr. Robert Bullard , Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice, Texas Southern University

Maria Flynn , CEO, Jobs for the Future

Jerome Foster II, Climate Activist, White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council

George Holland , Mayor of Moorhead, Mississippi

Brian Moynihan , Chair of the Board and CEO, Bank of America

Harold Pettigrew , President and CEO, Opportunity Finance Network

Noel Andrés Poyo, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Economic Development, U.S. Department of Treasury

More information at https://www.ofn.org/ofn-conference/.

ABOUT OFN: Opportunity Finance Network is a leading national network of 400 community development financial institutions, which are specialized lenders that provide affordable, responsible financial products and services in low-income communities nationwide. As a trusted intermediary between CDFIs and the public and private sectors, OFN works with banks, philanthropies, corporations, government agencies, and others to create economic opportunity for all by strengthening and investing in CDFIs.

