Hotel Indigo debuts largest marketing campaign in brand history, delivering a beautiful perspective of neighborhoods across the world

Hotel Indigo's The World's Neighborhood Hotel celebrates the people, places and experiences that make the neighborhood one-of-a-kind

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Indigo, part of IHG's Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio, is unearthing the hidden gems that only can be found in a neighborhood and inspiring the next generation of travelers to go out and explore. The brand's newest international marketing campaign, The World's Neighborhood Hotel, is rooted in the brand's long-held belief that when you see the world through the neighborhood, the neighborhood changes your world.

In a global survey* from Hotel Indigo, the brand reveals 73 percent of respondents feel it is important for the hotel they stay in while traveling to be connected to the local neighborhood as it may inspire more adventurous activities, the desire to try new things, and meet new people. It also unveils the impact immersive travel has on our perspective of the world, with 1 in 2 travelers having questioned their life's trajectory after coming home from a trip and 63 percent making major life changes due to their experiences on a trip. Hotel Indigo's The World's Neighborhood Hotel is a testament to that – because when you stay at a Hotel Indigo, you don't just visit a place – you fully immerse yourself in it – and then you take a little bit of it home with you.

Officially rolling out this month in a phased approach globally, Hotel Indigo's The World's Neighborhood Hotel is designed to celebrate how guests can discover, or rediscover, some of the most inspiring and culturally rich neighborhoods in and outside the hotel.

Just as no two neighborhoods are alike, no two Hotel Indigo properties are alike. From a unique selection of vinyl Shibuya-Kei records in each guestroom at Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya and infused elements reminiscent of Old Hollywood at Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown, to Hotel Indigo Brussels – City only using locally sourced ingredients in its restaurant, and every floor of Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown featuring local artwork, each individual property is inspired by local neighborhood cues designed to ignite curiosity to explore something new.

Carol Hoeller, Vice President Global Brand Management for Hotel Indigo, said: "The neighborhood is where those who are looking to be inspired stay. Which is why Hotel Indigo sits at the heart of neighborhoods across the world. For our guests, Hotel Indigo isn't just a place to stay – it's a reason to travel. It's a destination all on its own, and The World's Neighborhood Hotel embodies that. The campaign beautifully juxtaposes the inside and outside – and how our brand and the communities in which we exist are inseparable."

Chloe Banicevic, Creative Director at Anomaly, said: "We wanted this campaign to be a journey of discovery and wonderment. The creative captures the real culture and emotion behind the neighborhoods featured in a soul-stirring way. We wove in iconic sights and sounds as well as people living, connecting, and seeking out incredible things and hidden gems. Because we wanted it to be more than just a homage to the neighborhood, we wanted it to be an invitation to come and experience it for yourself."

While an international media campaign, Hotel Indigo's The World's Neighborhood Hotel evokes local feeling. The images and videos, personalized to the next-gen explorer, will appear online, in television, cinema, digital out-of-home placements, and on brand social channels such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

With survey results also uncovering that 55 percent of travelers have changed their plans because of a recommendation from a local, Hotel Indigo will also be creating custom neighborhood guides through strategic partnerships to further spark that desire to experience an authentically local stay wherever you are in the world.

Hotel Indigo is a brand that exists to illuminate the world within the neighborhood in a distinct and authentic way. Today, there are 145 Hotel Indigo properties open, with another 128 in the pipeline** and the brand is committed to doubling its portfolio globally over the next three to five years.

For more information on Hotel Indigo, visit https://www.ihg.com/hotelindigo/hotels/us/en/reservation. Or download the IHG One Rewards mobile app, where you can now virtually explore select Hotel Indigo properties and the neighborhoods they are in with a 360° tour .

