CountryLine, the leading international brand for country music, announces creation of advisory board with appointment of veteran investment banker, Adam Zhu, as global roll out accelerates

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COUNTRYLINE , the global fan club app for country music, announced today the creation of a senior advisory board to guide the next stage of the fast-growing music technology start up's international growth. The first appointment is LA-based investment banker and private investor, Adam Zhu, known for his early backing of successful brands across the global entertainment and consumer sectors, and his expertise and passion for connecting the US and Asia.

With country now the biggest genre in America and the fastest-growing genre internationally, CountryLine is riding a wave of rapid growth by helping fans around the world live their best country life. Via the US's hottest country cable show, Europe's leading country radio station, and the world's favourite country app, CountryLine is attracting legions of fans to its rich mix of audio and video, behind-the-scenes access, as well as members-only features like artist specials, competitions, tickets & merchandise in the premium CountryLine+ service.

It is this access to both country music and the Nashville lifestyle that is drawing increasing attention internationally, and where the founders and Adam together see a strategic opportunity to position CountryLine to better service fans in Asia. Co-founder and Creative Director, Nathalie Cox, commented: "As CountryLine expands our footprint around the world, it's super important that we think global but act local. There's no-one better placed to help us optimise our proposition in Asian markets than Adam, and we're thrilled to have him on board"

Adam is also making a significant investment in CountryLine's Series A financing round, where he joins a stellar roster of industry backers, anchored by Sir Elton John. CountryLine is currently raising $5m to fuel this next phase of growth and scale the brand both in the US and key international markets. Co-founder and CEO, Simon Walker, explained: 'Country music has never been more popular, and at CountryLine we're determined to seize the opportunity to create a global brand that better connects artists and fans. Adam's experience across finance, entertainment, and consumer products, and in particular his network in Asia, will be invaluable in our mission to help fans everywhere live their best country life'.

Adam Zhu, added, "I've long counted Simon and Nathalie as friends and I've been hugely impressed by what they're building at CountryLine. Their passion for the opportunity and entrepreneurial talents are second to none. Country music is definitely having a moment around the world and CountryLine is the right service at the right time. I'm honoured to join the company and to be the first advisory board member, and I look forward to working with the management, Sir Elton John, and other shareholders to build the franchise around the world."

