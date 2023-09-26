Canopy Growth Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis company, today announced the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on September 25, 2023 (the "Meeting").

A total of 350,593,653 common shares of the Company (the "Shares"), representing 48.88% of the issued and outstanding Shares, were voted in connection with the Meeting by the Company's shareholders and proxy holders.

All of the matters put forward before the Company's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated August 8, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), were approved by the requisite number of votes cast at the Meeting, as further detailed below.

Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Proxy Statement was elected at the Meeting to serve as a director of the Company until the Company's next annual shareholders meeting or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Name Of Nominee Votes cast FOR % Votes FOR Votes cast AGAINST % Votes AGAINST Judy A. Schmeling 224,726,712 95.43 % 10,771,157 4.57 % David Klein 225,829,237 95.89 % 9,668,633 4.11 % Garth Hankinson 226,617,190 96.23 % 8,880,679 3.77 % Robert L. Hanson 220,966,406 93.83 % 14,531,464 6.17 % David Lazzarato 222,421,298 94.45 % 13,076,571 5.55 % James A. Sabia 224,624,301 95.38 % 10,873,569 4.62 % Theresa Yanofsky 222,643,951 94.54 % 12,853,918 5.46 %

Canopy Growth's shareholders also approved the appointment of PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP as the Company's auditors and independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 and authorized the Company's board of directors to fix their remuneration.

In addition, Canopy Growth's shareholders approved: (i) the adoption of the Company's new equity incentive plan; (ii) the amendment to the articles of the Company to provide, among other things, to consolidate the Company's issued and outstanding Shares; (iii) an advisory (non-binding) resolution on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; and (iv) the issuance of Shares pursuant to certain outstanding convertible debentures in an amount that is in excess of 19.99% and 25%, as applicable, of the number of Shares outstanding on the date of issuance of such debentures in accordance with applicable stock exchange rules.

For complete results on all matters voted on at the Meeting, please consult the Company's Report of Voting Results, which will be filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and the Company's Form 8-K which will be filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth is a leading North American cannabis and consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives. Through an unwavering commitment to our consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products with a focus on premium and mainstream cannabis brands including Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Canopy Growth's CPG portfolio features targeted 24-hour skincare and wellness solutions from This Works, gourmet wellness products by Martha Stewart CBD, and category defining vaporizer technology made in Germany by Storz & Bickel.

Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through its rights to Acreage Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Northeast, as well as Wana Brands, a leading cannabis edible brand in North America, and Jetty Extracts, a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

Beyond our world-class products, Canopy Growth is leading the industry forward through a commitment to social equity, responsible use, and community reinvestment—pioneering a future where cannabis is understood and welcomed for its potential to help achieve greater well-being and life enhancement.

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

