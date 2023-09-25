Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Tribute The Hon. Obediah Wilchcombe

(November 14, 1958 – September 25, 2023)

NASSAU, Bahamas, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with deep sadness that we, at the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, received the news of the passing of the Honourable Obie Wilchcombe this morning.

The Hon. Obediah Wilchcombe (PRNewswire)

Minister Wilchcombe's distinguished political career spanned close to thirty years, dedicating more than a third of those years to the leadership of the Ministry of Tourism during his two tenures as Minister of Tourism, from 2002 – 2007 and 2012 – 2017. His two stints at the helm of leadership left an indelible mark on our organization. Moreover, Minister Wilchcombe's warm, affable personality endeared him to the staff at every level across the Ministry.

Minister Wilchcombe's decisive leadership drove continued growth and expansion of our destination's tourism business, significantly elevating the global footprint of The Bahamas and showcasing our vibrant culture to the world. Under his leadership the Ministry of Tourism deepened its niche markets, reenforcing sports tourism, religious tourism, and increasing travel engagement from the African-American market.

Minister Wilchcombe's style of leadership was exemplary, always placing the needs of The Bahamas and its people at the forefront. He believed in consultative participation. He mentored Senior executives and countless other members of staff demonstrating his unwavering belief in empowering Bahamians.

The Hon. Obediah Wilchcombe joins the ranks of Great Bahamians who made our beloved Bahamas a better place. His contributions are immeasurable, and he consistently embodied character, discipline, and distinction wherever and whenever he was called upon.

We convey our deepest condolences to the family of the late Hon. Obediah Wilchcombe. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Hon. I. Chester Cooper

Deputy Prime Minister and

Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

