The 2023 Nanjing Peace Forum: Promoting Sustainable Development, Youth in Action

NANJING, China, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 19 to 20, the 2023 Nanjing Peace Forum, jointly organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the National Committee of UNESCO of China, the Information Office of Jiangsu Provincial People's Government and Nanjing Municipal People's Government, took place in Nanjing, Jiangsu, China. Representatives from international organizations, experts and scholars from various fields, representatives from businesses and non-profit organizations, as well as young practitioners dedicated to the pursuit of peace, gathered to exchange ideas and experiences, promote cultural exchanges and mutual learning, contribute to peace and sustainable development, and engage in discussions on building a community of shared future for mankind.

Since 2020, the Nanjing Peace Forum has been held for three sessions. Focusing on peace and sustainable development, the forum has established a global platform for young people to create and share together, engage in collective action to practice and promote Chinese philosophies, and has developed rich solutions and narratives within the "Chinese discourse" and "Chinese narratives". It has received widespread attention from the international community. With the theme of "Jointly Promoting Peaceful Development and Sharing the Fruits of Civilization - Youth in Action", this forum will contribute wisdom and strength to safeguarding world peace and promoting common development.

During the forum, young people from different countries and regions, drawing from their own experiences and practices, voiced their aspirations for peace and sought collective action.

Dr. Wu Xiaomai, McGill University's recent graduate, who holds a Ph.D. in Neuroscience, shared her experience of an immersive 8-day research expedition. The group developed five action plans related to sustainable development in Nanjing and international peace city construction.

A young representative from Pakistan, Zoon Ahmed Khan of the "Z Generation", shared the significant changes brought to her hometown by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. She mentioned the astonishing synergies and vitality created by the Belt and Road Initiative.

The event also highlighted the power of art in promoting peace, warmth, and healing with performances during the opening ceremony, further advancing cultural exchange and cross-cultural understanding.

Throughout the event, 2023 The 10th Anniversary of the National Initiative of Building One Belt and One Road Media Think Tank and Youth Dialogue Activity, 2023 The "Wonderful China Touch Nanjing" Visiting Program will also be held concurrently.

