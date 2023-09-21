Madison Reed Wins A Highly Coveted 2023 Allure Best of Beauty Award

This Marks Five Years of Recognition for Madison Reed

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Reed, the prestige beauty brand that has revolutionized the hair color industry, today announced they have won an Allure Best of Beauty Award for Best Hair Color in the Root Coverage category. The winning product is the brand's powder-based temporary root touch up kit and brow filler, The Great Cover Up Root Touch Up + Brow Filler. This marks the second year in a row that The Great Cover Up Root Touch Up + Brow Filler has won, and five years of recognition for Madison Reed. Recent wins include Root Perfection Root Touch Up Kit & The Great Cover Up Root Touch Up + Brow Filler in 2022, Radiant Hair Color in 2021, Color Reviving Gloss in 2020 and Light Works Balayage Highlighting Kit in 2018.

"Madison Reed's prestige, salon-quality hair color makes it possible for guests to achieve gorgeous results on their own terms and feel truly confident without sacrificing convenience or ingredients," says Amy Errett, CEO and Founder of Madison Reed. "Being recognized by Allure and their sought-after seal of approval is a true honor and a testament to the efficacy of our products. A simple thank you to Allure and the millions of guests who trust us with their hair color, from the comfort of their own home or at one of our 87+ Hair Color Bars nationwide."

The Great Cover Up Root Touch Up + Brow Filler, winner of Best Hair Color in the Root Coverage category in 2022 and 2023, is a multi-use brush-on powder that instantly covers grays and defines brows. Rain, sweat and pillow-proof, this temporary solution provides natural-looking results and stays put until your next shampoo. It is available in six universal shades, and includes two brushes for precise application. The Great Cover Up Root Touch Up + Brow Filler is enriched with hair-loving nutrients including keratin, argan oil and ginseng root extract and free of titanium dioxide, parabens, phthalates and gluten.

Allure's Best of Beauty Award is one of the most coveted in the beauty industry. Over the last 27 years, they have become synonymous with efficacy, excellence, and integrity. Allure's team of skilled beauty editors and experts spend months vetting thousands of submissions and testing a variety of products to identify industry standouts. This win follows the launch of Madison Reed's most recent product innovation, Bonding Time Bond Building Treatment – a product that reduces hair breakage by 71% after just one use and is the first bonding treatment designed specifically to protect your color. This is a strategic launch for the brand as they continue to grow their portfolio with innovative hair color and color care solutions.

Madison Reed products can be found online at www.madison-reed.com, Amazon, Madison Reed Hair Color Bars, Ulta Beauty select Ulta Beauty at Target and Walmart locations. With Madison Reed, guests can choose to color their hair on their own schedule from the comfort of their home, or schedule a service with a licensed professional at one of Madison Reed's 87+ Hair Color Bars nationwide. For more information, please visit www.madison-reed.com.

About Madison Reed

Founded in 2013, Madison Reed is a prestige beauty brand that has revolutionized the hair color industry. Madison Reed offers over 55+ shades of high-quality hair color, Smart 8-Free formulas developed in Italy, technology, personalized service, and the freedom to get high quality results whether they color their hair at home or by a professional colorist in one of Madison Reed's 87 and counting Hair Color Bars across the country. Products can be found online at www.madison-reed.com, Madison Reed Hair Color Bars nationwide, Amazon, Ulta Beauty and select Ulta Beauty at Target, Target and Walmart locations.

About the Allure Best of Beauty Awards

Established in 1996 with its signature stamp of approval, the Allure Best of Beauty Awards are considered to be the most prestigious and influential distinction in the health and beauty industry. As universally respected authorities in the world of beauty, Allure's editors are recognized for their knowledge, insight and recommendations. Allure researches and tests thousands of products – from mass to prestige, classic to cutting-edge – to identify the best-of-the-best. Each year's winners represent the most effective and innovative products in the marketplace.

