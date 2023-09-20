WY PARTNERS & CONTINUUM UNITE CAPITALIZING ON BULLISH 2024 MARKETING & TECH M&A OUTLOOK

Recent Transatlantic M&A and Capital Raising Growth Give Rise to New Strategic Alliance

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WY Partners and Continuum Advisors LLC today announced a partnership that will provide transatlantic M&A advisory services in the media and technology sectors. The collaboration will support clients in key geographies and unlock growth opportunities as deal activity is expected to bounce back in 2024 after a turbulent year.

36% increase in cross-border M&A deals when comparing the trailing 24 months with the period June 2019 to June 2021

The partnership stemmed from an exceptional uptick in transatlantic M&A and capital raising over the past few years. According to the WY Partners M&A tracker, there has been a 36% increase in cross-border deals when comparing the trailing 24 months with the period June 2019 to June 2021. With an overwhelmingly positive market sentiment, global corporations are primed with pent-up demand and desire an inorganic route to accelerate growth, significant untapped capital from Private Equity, and a growing list of founders looking to realize a return.

Together, WY Partners and Continuum Advisors LLC have completed over 200 deals advising both private and public media and technology companies across the globe, including:

Consumer Acquisition (US) to Brainlabs (UK)

Acquisition of XX Artists (US) by S4 Capital (UK)

Wayin's (US) sale to Vector Capital-backed Cheetah Digital (US)

InMobi's ( India ) acquisition of Appsumer (UK)

"Our partnership is a significant milestone in our firm's evolution," said William Ritchie, Founder and Managing Director of WY Partners. "Adding to our established foothold in the US, led by our New York-based US Director Dustin Engel, we are poised to provide clients with the advantage of local expertise and insights on both sides of the Atlantic, reduce cross-border complications and ensure seamless transactions. As we further our presence in the US market, we are confident that this partnership will bring tremendous value to our clients, offering them a wider global network and enhanced capabilities."

Brett Davis, Managing Partner at Continuum Advisors LLC, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, "We're seeing more and more executives turn to M&A as an effective transformation and value-generation strategy. In response to the dynamic market conditions and unmet needs of middle-market shareholders, this partnership is designed to generate greater value in a compressed time by leveraging our collective relationships, information, and expertise. Together, we aim to shape and execute insightful strategies that unlock potential and neatly align growth plans with shareholder ambitions."

About WY Partners:

Headquartered in London, UK, WY Partners is a leading M&A advisory firm specializing in the media and tech industries. Known for its bespoke service and in-depth industry knowledge, WY Partners has a proven track record of helping clients navigate complex M&A transactions and drive growth.

Establishing the business in 2015, William Ritchie taps into his extensive global M&A experience from countless global high-profile deals. Beginning his career at Deloitte, he transitioned to venture capital, investing in high-growth technology businesses. In 2010, he joined WPP's M&A team, where he completed over 50 M&A transactions in four years, including the transformative acquisition of AKQA.

The WY Partners' team are all Big 4 accountancy trained, bringing experience from PwC, KPMG, EY, and Deloitte across London, Scotland, Ireland, and Spain. Visit https://wypartners.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Continuum Advisors LLC:

Founded by Brett Davis in 2018, Continuum Advisors is an M&A and capital advisory firm that works with leaders across the digital marketing and creative technology sectors on complex strategic and financial opportunities and solutions over the stages of their life cycle.

Having led a number of M&A transactions for middle-market businesses based in the US, EU, APAC, Middle East, and Africa, Continuum's notable recent deals include the sale of XX Artists to S4 Capital and Decode_M's sale to Falfurrias Capital Partners' platform, Penta. For further information visit https://continuum-advisors.com/.

