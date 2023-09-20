Introducing the New Era of Underwater Exploration: Redefining Underwater Thrusters

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HighGreat is thrilled to announce the launch of their groundbreaking SEAKOOL underwater thruster brand. This exciting lineup includes the SEAKOOL D2 Wearable Underwater Thruster and the SEAKOOL P1 Paddleboard Thruster, revolutionizing the world of underwater exploration and enhancing diving salvage efficiency like never before.

Since its release, SEAKOOL has garnered high praise from the largest diving platform community, DIVEIN, and renowned ocean exploration blogger, Shangerdanger. Both have lauded SEAKOOL for its hands-free operation, powerful performance, and extended battery life, significantly improving diving salvage efficiency.

The SEAKOOL D2 Wearable Underwater Thruster sets you free during your underwater adventures, allowing you to move effortlessly like a fish. With superior power and extended battery life, it outperforms other products in the market. Whether you're a diving enthusiast, underwater photographer, or diving salvage professional, SEAKOOL meets all your needs. You can easily adjust the speed across three gears according to your requirements.

The economic gear ensures up to 75 minutes of usage, providing a maximum thrust of 13 kilograms and a top speed of 2 meters per second. Designed with ergonomics in mind, the SEAKOOL D2 offers a comfortable fit for a wide range of users, ensuring an enjoyable experience.

The SEAKOOL P1 Paddleboard Thruster is another remarkable product from HighGreat, offering exceptional adaptability and powerful performance. Compatible with 95% of paddleboards on the market, the P1 Thruster can be effortlessly installed regardless of the brand. Additionally, the P1 Thruster comes with a wearable Bluetooth watch controller, allowing easy control of the thruster's speed. With a battery life of up to 200 minutes and a maximum speed of 8.5 km/h, transform your paddleboard into a high-speed watercraft with the powerful P1 electric propulsion device from SEAKOOL.

The launch of SEAKOOL Underwater Thruster showcases HighGreat's dedication to continuous innovation and technological development. HighGreat has always been at the forefront of promoting advancements in science and technology, bringing innovation and transformative changes to the diving salvage and other industries. SEAKOOL Underwater Thruster represents more than just a product; it embodies our passion and commitment to underwater exploration, entertainment, and diving salvage.

We firmly believe that SEAKOOL Underwater Thruster will become a leading product in the field of underwater exploration and diving salvage. Our products will be your most reliable partners. Let's dive into the depths together and uncover the hidden secrets!

If you're intrigued by our new underwater thruster products, we invite you to visit our official website for more product information and the latest news. You can also purchase the SEAKOOL Underwater Thruster from Indiegogo. We eagerly look forward to exploring the fantastic underwater world with you.

View original content:

SOURCE Shenzhen HighGreat Innovation Technology Development Co., Ltd.