MSG+ Provides New York Area NHL & NBA Fans More Ways to Watch Their Favorite Teams as NHL and NBA Seasons Begin

First of its Kind Single Game Purchase Option At $9.99

Monthly ($29.99) and Annual ($309.99) Subscription Options With Full Access

Subscribers of Participating TV Providers Receive at No Additional Cost

Bayer and the Aleve Brand at Bayer to Serve as Presenting Partner for MSG+

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the start of the 2023-24 NHL and NBA seasons around the corner, MSG Networks announced that MSG+, its new state-of-the art streaming product, will provide New York area NHL and NBA fans more ways than ever to watch their favorite teams.

MSG Networks also announced that the pharmaceutical company Bayer and the Aleve brand at Bayer will serve as the presenting sponsor for MSG+. Bayer has been a thought leader in sports marketing and brand activation and will be presented throughout the MSG+ streaming service.

MSG+ (which includes all content from MSG Network and MSG SportsNet) will offer fans access to all MSG-produced New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres and New York Knicks games and other live sports events and programming, included on the networks in their area.

Fans are now able to purchase single games of their favorite local teams for $9.99 per game, an innovative offering not made available by any other regional sports network. Fans may also subscribe to MSG+ on a direct-to-consumer basis by purchasing monthly ($29.99) and annual ($309.99) subscriptions. MSG+ and its full complement of programming is available at no additional charge to subscribers of participating pay television providers of MSG Networks, replacing MSG GO as the company's authenticated streaming service and enhancing the value to MSG Networks' pay television providers and subscribers.

MSG+ will be available on a variety of devices and platforms, including iOS, Android, web (www.msgplus.tv), Samsung Smart TV, Apple TV and Android TV, with additional devices expected in the future.

Preseason hockey on MSG Networks and MSG+ begins on September 24th, with the Rangers facing off against the Bruins.

"This is an exciting time for MSG Networks and fans of our teams," said Andrea Greenberg, MSG Networks President and CEO. "MSG+ is a game-changer for fans who do not subscribe to a traditional, bundled pay television subscription and a win for our subscribers of participating traditional distribution partners who will have free access to this robust streaming service."

More information is available at www.msgplus.tv.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks, a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks and a companion streaming service that serve the nation's number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports. MSG Networks is part of the Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR).

