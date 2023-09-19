LiveOnNY Named Finalist in 2023 Land Rover 'Defender Service Awards'

The New York nonprofit has a chance at winning a Land Rover Defender to help transport lifesaving organs across the nation

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY, the federally designated organ procurement organization in the NY Metro region was named a finalist in the community service organizations category in the third annual "Defender Service Awards" presented by CHASE, which embraces the Defender inner spirit of heroism and recognizes those who embody this. Public voting is open from September 15, through October 4, and will ultimately determine the winning organizations. To vote daily for LiveOnNY, visit the Land Rover website.

LiveOnNY has been selected as a finalist in the esteemed Land Rover "Defender Service Awards" for its outstanding contributions to raising awareness about organ donation, facilitating lifesaving organ donations across the nation, and providing support to donor hero families. The six winning organizations will each receive a fully customized Defender 130 and be awarded $25,000 by their category sponsor, empowering them to further their respective missions. LiveOnNY would utilize the vehicle to help facilitate the transportation of lifesaving gifted organs across the nation.

"We are honored to be named as a finalist alongside four other deserving organizations in the community services award category. This recognition is not just a win for LiveOnNY, it's a victory for all organ donor heroes and healthcare organizations across the nation and the paramount importance of organ donation and transplantation. It reaffirms our belief that when we unite as a community to save lives through organ donation, we are not just defenders of a noble mission; we are champions of compassion, hope, and the transformative power of giving. Together, we continue to prove that the gift of life is the greatest gift of all," said LiveOnNY President and CEO Leonard Achan, RN, MA, ANP.

Charlotte Blank, US Chief Marketing Officer, Jaguar Land Rover North America said, "Through their compassionate acts of service and integrity, it is with great honor that we recognize these organizations that embody the heroism of Defender. The Defender ethos is centered around achieving the impossible with a focus on giving back, and these organizations are nothing short of that. We are proud to celebrate their extraordinary achievements and dedication to their missions."

Corporate partners have joined this initiative to provide further support for the respective organizations across the different categories. CHASE, as presenting sponsor, will donate $5,000 to each of the five finalists per category, for a total of $150,000. As a Premier Sponsor, Warner Bros. Discovery will contribute $75,000, awarding $2,500 to each of the category finalists. Category sponsors include OUTSIDE Interactive Inc., ei3, PELICAN, Hearts & Sciences and ANIMAL PLANET and will donate $25,000 to the ultimate winners.

About LiveOnNY

LiveOnNY is a nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) dedicated to saving lives, providing comfort, and strengthening legacies through organ, eye, and tissue donation. The OPO, which was established in 1978, serves a culturally and ethnically diverse population of 13 million residents in New York City, Long Island and the lower Hudson Valley. Working closely with transplant centers and hospitals, LiveOnNY coordinates organ, eye, and tissue donation for transplant, educates the public and healthcare professionals about donation and transplantation, and promotes the importance of signing up on the New York State Donate Life Registry. LiveOnNY works closely with 11 transplant centers, nearly 100 hospitals, and several tissue and eye banks. LiveOnNY is a member of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), which oversees the organ transplant waiting list in the U.S. For more information, please visit LiveOnNY.org.

