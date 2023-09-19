Four Seasons Drive Experience Napa Valley Shifts into High Gear with Reveal of Complete Fall Itinerary

The luxury wine country journey includes a stay at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley and world-class culinary experiences, including dining at Auro, the only Michelin-starred restaurant in Calistoga, California

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury car aficionados and culinary enthusiasts are invited this fall to experience one of North America's food and wine capitals during a week-long driving journey through Napa Valley. Announced earlier this year, the complete Four Seasons Drive Experience through Napa Valley itinerary from October 29 to November 4, 2023 is now revealed in its entirety for the first time.

"For more than 60 years, Four Seasons has been passionate about creating memorable moments and immersive guest experiences – going above and beyond to deliver luxury hospitality excellence," says Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO, Four Seasons. "The Four Seasons Drive Experience continues this legacy by offering personalized journeys that celebrate the best of road travel and luxury cars, differentiating Four Seasons in the luxury market and embracing the genuine care and empathy that is at the core of Four Seasons exceptional service."

Celebrating the romance of road travel, guests will explore Napa Valley via customized routes in one of several luxury and sports cars available for rent, including a Rolls Royce Cullinan, McLaren GT, Lamborghini Aventador S, Ferrari F8 Spider, Bentley Continental, Aston Martin DBX, and a Porsche Taycan to name a few.

"The Four Seasons Drive Experience through Napa Valley, in collaboration with Canossa Events, is designed according to a deep understanding of our guests and provides an opportunity for connection between like-minded travellers. Every part of the journey – from accommodations and trip itinerary to the exclusive excursions and local experiences – is looked after with the attention to detail, exceptional quality, and genuine heart for which Four Seasons is renowned," says Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Four Seasons.

A Journey of Award-Winning Epicurean Delights



Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley welcomes guests to a one-of-a-kind wine country resort set within a world-class working vineyard. Home to Elusa Winery, the property features panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and vineyards, a distinctive indoor-outdoor environment, and the best of grape-to-glass lifestyle when not on the road.

Day 1 : Guests will arrive at : Guests will arrive at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley and will be treated to a wine tasting at Elusa Winery prior to a welcome dinner at the Resort's vineyard Barn while being serenaded by the sounds of live acoustic music. Other surprise touches await to take the evening from the magical to the sublime.

Day 2 : A scenic drive with ocean views along the California coastline takes guests to Oakville with majestic views of Napa Valley . : A scenic drive with ocean views along thecoastline takes guests to Hog Island Oyster Co., where they will indulge in a tasting session while mastering the art of oyster shucking. The coastal landscape is contrasted by drives through ancient redwoods followed by a dining experience at Promontory Winery , located in an unmarked territory beyond the southwestern borderlands ofwith majestic views of

Day 3 : Guests will start their day with breakfast at Calistoga's only Michelin-starred dining destination, with the sprawling Palisades Mountains as its backdrop. This is followed by a half-day drive to Napa Valley wineries. Thereafter, guests embark on a lakeside drive towards Napa Valley . Upon arrival, guests can engage in activities including skeet shooting, horse-riding, and a grape picking experience, followed by an eventful evening of dining, dancing and entertainment and a shuttle service on standby for seamless transfer back to the Resort. : Guests will start their day with breakfast at Auro only Michelin-starred dining destination, with the sprawling Palisades Mountains as its backdrop. This is followed by a half-day drive to Chappellet Winery for a private picnic lunch overlooking views of Lake Hennessey. Chappellet is renowned for producing some of the highest-standard Cabernet Sauvignons and mountain-grown wines and is recognized as one of the greatwineries. Thereafter, guests embark on a lakeside drive towards Cervantes Family Vineyard Ranch, a remote and rugged 1,100-acre (445 hectare) ranch in the far eastern reaches of. Upon arrival, guests can engage in activities including skeet shooting, horse-riding, and a grape picking experience, followed by an eventful evening of dining, dancing and entertainment and a shuttle service on standby for seamless transfer back to the Resort.

Day 4 : Guests will first stop for a tour at Bordeaux grape varieties. The day winds to a close with a scenic dinner featuring wine pairings and picturesque views. : Guests will first stop for a tour at SingleThread Farm, a 24-acre (10 hectare) working farm located in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. The tour includes simple delights such as a flower posy-making experience, followed by an indulgent six-course Michelin-starred lunch at Single Thread Restaurant, exclusive to Drive attendees. While at the Resort between activities, guests can spend their leisure time indulging in a signature spa treatment at Spa Talisa , exploring the surrounding hiking trails, playing tennis, or lounging by the scenic pool. The journey continues with a wine-tasting tour at Opus One Winery , known for cultivating five traditionalgrape varieties. The day winds to a close with a scenic dinner featuring wine pairings and picturesque views.

Day 5 : The day begins with a breathtaking morning drive to San Francisco Bay, where guests will indulge in local Californian cuisine alongside panoramic vistas of the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. An atmospheric journey through the Napa Valley during harvest season follows and concludes with an intimate dining experience at Michelin-starred Auro. There, guests will be treated to a seasonally inspired, five-course tasting menu by acclaimed Chef Rogelio Garcia and his team.

Day 6: Around sunrise, guests take to the skies for an early morning hot-air balloon ride for panoramic views of the vineyards and undulating mountains. The final visit among the impressive list of wineries is : Around sunrise, guests take to the skies for an early morning hot-air balloon ride for panoramic views of the vineyards and undulating mountains. The final visit among the impressive list of wineries is ADAMVS , renowned for mountain-grown Cabernet Sauvignons and boasting an innovative tasting room and wine library. Additional tailored experiences include a visit to NBC Pottery for a craft experience, artisanal olive oil tasting at Grove 45 , and a gala dinner on a private estate with live music for entertainment.

Booking Information

Travellers interested in finding out more about Four Seasons Drive Experience Through Napa Valley are invited to click here for additional booking details or email drive@fourseasons.com. Booking is available at USD 50,000 per couple inclusive of access to all experiences, surprise performances, food and beverage during the scheduled itinerary, and hotel accommodation. Reservations can also be made by phone: EU +39 052 2421 096 and US +1 831 521 5190.

Auro at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley

Open since October 2022, and led by acclaimed Executive Chef Rogelio Garcia, Auro offers seasonally-driven Northern California cuisine designed for world-class wine pairings with an emphasis on local Calistoga varieties. Chef Garcia's passion is reflected in the ever-evolving menu featuring locally sourced ingredients, complemented by a robust wine program led by Sommelier Derek Stevenson.

"Napa Valley in the fall is one of the most beautiful destinations in the world and we're excited for our Drive guests to experience this premier wine destination in all its glory," says Robby Delaney, General Manager, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley. "We're most looking forward to our guests' first-hand experience of Auro, which, in addition to its Michelin star accolade, recently garnered Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence 2023."

For guests who fall in love with Napa and wish to come back for another visit, longer vacation rentals are available, perfect for couples, families, or groups of friends. Stay in one of the Resort's Private Retreats, a luxury farmhouse villa complete with a private terrace to take in views of the Napa Valley hills and picturesque vineyards.

In addition to a growing global portfolio of hotels and resorts, luxury lifestyle offerings by Four Seasons include a bespoke Private Jet Experience ; Private Retreats luxury rental villa and residences ; a line of curated home and travel goods ; a global portfolio of Private Residences , and an inaugural Four Seasons Yachts voyage anticipated in late 2025. Four Seasons continues to redefine the pursuit of extraordinary travel and brings its legendary Four Seasons service to every journey – be it on water, in the air or on the road.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 126 hotels and resorts, and 53 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com .

About Canossa Events

Canossa Events was formed in 2010 and is synonymous with excellence in road touring events. The company organizes almost 300 events a year, including the legendary Modena Cento Ore that cuts a swath across the stunning scenery of Italy also featuring races in some of the most famous circuits. Canossa is best known for its classic car rallies and its supercar motor touring events that blend exotic collectable cars, world-class hospitality and road adventures set in some of the world's most picturesque landscapes across Europe, the US and the Middle East. The Canossa family also includes Cavallino, publisher of the famous eponymous magazine since 1978 and organizer of the world's most important Concorso d'Eleganza devoted entirely to Ferrari. Since 2019 Canossa is part of Motorsport Network. For more information about Canossa Events, visit https://canossa.com/category/news/.

