CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Announces 2023 Diversity Summit & Virtual Career Fair Agenda

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center") announced today the agenda for its sixth annual Diversity Summit and Career Fair. The Diversity Summit will occur in person at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel in Arlington, Virginia, on November 9, 2023, preceded by a virtual Diversity Career Fair on November 8. The Career Fair will connect employers with qualified candidates, including current CFP® professionals and those aspiring to be CFP® professionals, with a special focus on women and people of color.

The Diversity Summit, one of the only diversity-centric events in the financial planning space, facilitates discussions on initiatives for a more diverse, inclusive and equitable financial planning profession. This year's theme, "Inclusion 360 … Profession, Planner, Community," holistically highlights the significance of inclusion in recruitment and retention efforts for lasting organizational change. The Center aims to empower stakeholders with guidance and best practices to promote inclusivity throughout the financial planning ecosystem.

"In previous years, the Diversity Summit focused on filling the financial planner pipeline with diverse talent," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "This year, we've broadened the Summit's focus to include the equally critical task of inclusion. Without inclusion, retaining diverse talent becomes challenging. Our programming is designed to provide attendees with actionable insights and best practices for fostering inclusivity within the financial planning profession."

The Diversity Summit's keynote speaker is Daisy Auger-Domínguez, founder of Auger-Domínguez Ventures, author of "Inclusion Revolution" and former Global Chief People Officer at Vice Media Group, where she managed the complete employee experience, DE&I, ESG and corporate facilities. Her thought leadership has been featured in media outlets such as Harvard Business Review and IDEAS.TED.

Other confirmed Diversity Summit speakers include the following:

Louis Barajas , MBA, CFP®, CEO and Co-founder, International Private Wealth Advisors; CEO and Co-founder, Business Management LAB; and CFP Board Director

Matthew Boersen , CFP®, CFA , Managing Partner, Straight Path Wealth Management, and 2023 CFP Board Chair-elect

Kate Dore , CFP®, Personal Finance Reporter, CNBC

Kamila Elliott , CFP®, CEO and Co-founder, Collective Wealth Partners, and Immediate Past Board Chair, CFP Board

Jennifer Engeling , Principal, DE&I, Edward Jones

Dawn Harris , Director of Diversity & Inclusion, CFP Board

Kevin R. Keller , CAE, CEO, CFP Board

Elaine King , MBA, CFP®, CDFA, ACFBA, President/CEO, Family and Money Matters Institute, and CFP Board Ambassador

Nancy A. Kistner , CFP®, Managing Director, Wealth Strategy Executive and Head of Business Strategy, Bank of America Private Bank; Past Board Chair of CFP Board; and Chair of CFP Board Women's Initiative (WIN)

Laura LaTourette , CFP®, Founder, Family Wealth Management Group, and CFP Board Ambassador

Liz Miller , CFP®, CFA, Founder and President, Summit Place Financial Advisors, and 2024 CFP Board Chair-elect

Miranda Reiter , Ph.D., CFP®, Assistant Professor of Personal Financial Planning, Texas Tech University

Celeste Revelli , CFP®, Director, Digital Planning – Financial Planning and Advice Services, Fidelity Investments

Cy Richardson , Senior Vice President for Economic & Housing Programs, National Urban League, and Chair of CFP Board Diversity Advisory Group

Michelle Singletary , Nationally Syndicated Personal Finance Columnist, The Washington Post

Farnoosh Torabi , creator of the "So Money" podcast and author of "A Healthy State of Panic"

Debra A. Whitney, CFP®, CAP®, AEP®, MS, Partner & Senior Client Advisor, Ballentine Partners

Dana L. Wilson , MBA, Founder, CHIP (Changing How Individuals Prosper)

Craig Young , Mid Atlantic Division Executive, Merrill Lynch

During the Summit, the Center will unveil fresh data about the financial needs and perceptions of LGBTQ+ investors, as well as how financial planners serve the LGBTQ+ community. The Center will also introduce a new thought leadership paper showcasing best practices for engaging diverse college students who are considering the financial planning profession and CFP® certification.

For more information on the Diversity Summit and virtual Career Fair, including the agenda and speakers, visit CFP Board's website, where you can also:

