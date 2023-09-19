CANOPY, RAPIDLY-EXPANDING HOME DEVICE BRAND, ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW FILTERED SHOWERHEAD WITH NATIONAL BEAUTY ONLINE RETAILER SEPHORA

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy , the leader in home devices for beauty and wellness, most known for their innovative Humidifier , expands its offerings with national beauty retailer Sephora. Canopy's newly launched Filtered Showerhead is now available on the retailer's online shopping platform, allowing consumers nationwide to develop a better beauty routine, starting in the shower.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Canopy Filtered Showerhead to the Sephora consumer and continue our strong partnership," says Eric Neher, Canopy CMO . "Since before we launched Canopy, we've been discussing the hair and skin benefits of filtering your household water. We're excited to bring our dermatologist-recommended Showerhead to the world's premiere beauty destination."

Introducing the Canopy Filtered Showerhead to Sephora's online customers brings greater access to healthier skin and hair with the ultimate shower upgrade. The Filtered Showerhead reduces dissolved minerals, chlorine, heavy metals, and other contaminants with a 3-stage filtration system – providing clean water that supports healthy skin and hair. Unique to other showerheads in the market, Canopy offers an easy, tool-free attachment along with a quick release filter replacement, 3 stream settings, and meets the WaterSense Standard for pressure and water saving. Available in 4 finishes including Polished Chrome, Matte Black, Brushed Nickel and Brass.

The Canopy Filtered Showerhead retails for $150 and is now available, along with a selection of Canopy's home offerings at sephora.com .

About Canopy

At Canopy, beauty and wellness are our obsession. Our medicine cabinets and kitchens are full of products for our skin, hair, and health. We, like so many, found ourselves spending more and more time at home. We wanted the devices in our homes to work harder to support the health and beauty of our entire families. So we partnered with a cosmetic dermatologist and developed Canopy, a line of reimagined household devices that effortlessly optimize the home for beauty and wellness. Visit www.getcanopy.co for more.

