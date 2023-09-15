EUFY EXPANDS EDGE SECURITY ECOSYSTEM TO INCLUDE ITS FIRST SECURITY CAMERA WITH CROSS CAMERA TRACKING CAPABILITY AND 24/7 RECORDING

eufyCam E330 (Professional) works seamlessly with the HomeBase 3 data hub to deliver "no blind spot" video surveillance, continuous recording and accurate facial recognition for both large home property and small business areas

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eufy Security, Anker Innovations' smart security brand, today launches the eufyCam E330 (Professional) security camera, designed with the industry's first cross camera tracking system. This proprietary technology automatically splices together videos of the same event and person, in order of occurrence, across the multiple eufyCam E330 cameras mounted in different locations on the user's residential or business property. This best-in-class innovation creates a seamless, chronological event video to comprehensively monitor movement and activity, as well as dramatically reduce blind spots.

"The cross-camera tracking technology built into the eufyCam E330 line was inspired by similar technology used in the banking and traffic industries to enable seamless monitoring of human movement as the subject moves out of frame from one camera and into frame on another camera," said Frank Zhu, eufy Security General Manager. "We also integrated 24/7 continuous recording capabilities and our ultra-accurate BionicMind AI facial and body recognition technology into this device to deliver a powerful security solution for both homeowners and small business proprietors."

Constant Recording for Constant Peace of Mind

Simple wired plug and play installation ensures that the camera can continuously record without running out of power. The eufyCam E330 camera maintains a constant connection utilizing enhanced Wi-Fi coverage that reaches every corner of the user's home or business (up to 5,000 sq. feet / 464 sq. meters), avoiding security blind spots triggered by Wi-Fi signal dropouts or insufficient coverage.

Accurate Monitoring and Expandable Local Storage with No Monthly Fees

The eufyCam E330 is fully compatible with HomeBase 3*, providing the user expandable local storage up to 16 TB (up to six months of 24/7 recorded video data) with no fees for storing or accessing the data. HomeBase 3 harnesses BionicMind AI machine learning technology to recognize familiar faces, body shape and position, pets and vehicles. Every time someone passes through the camera's field-of-view, their face, body and movements are sent to HomeBase 3. The more information the new data hub receives, the more precise its analysis will become -- up to 99% accuracy. In addition, BionicMind's facial recognition capabilities helps users capture and categorize past video footage as family members, friends or other frequent visitors. HomeBase 3, BionicMind and the eufy Security app work together to identify and instantly notify users of strangers or intruders who've been spotted near their home/property on a single intuitive user interface.

*Each HomeBase 3 hub includes a 1 TB hard drive

4K Clarity and Color Day or Night

The eufyCam E330 camera is designed with a true 4K lens and sensor, delivering the ability for users to clearly read car license plate details from more than 30 feet/10 meters away. The camera's f/1.4 large aperture lens integrates a powerful night vision sensor, high-powered infrared technology, and a bright 100-lumen spotlight to display accurate colors and clarity during bright sunlight, darkness and all hours in between. The spotlight can also be set to motion activation to help ward off intruders.

Product specifications

Camera Resolution 4K (3840x2160) resolution Night Vision Color Night Vision enabled by spotlight and large f/1.4 aperture lens. Audio Two-way communications with alert siren up to 105 dB Spotlight Built-in spotlight with motion-activated sensor up to 100 lumens Weatherproof IP 67 rating (waterproof and dust resistant) Voice Assistant Compatibility Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Connectivity 802.11 b/g/n 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi Size 2.8 × 2.8 × 8.1 in (7.1 × 7.1 × 20.7 cm) Weight 0.82 lb. (372 g)

Pricing and Availability

The eufyCam E330 will be available for retail sale as a 4-camera bundle with one HomeBase 3 hub, a 2-camera bundle with a Homebase 3, or as a single add-on camera. Pricing and availability are included below:

4-camera bundle with one HomeBase 3 - $599.99



2-camera bundle with one HomeBase 3 - $349.99



Add-on camera - $129.99

4-camera bundle with one HomeBase 3 - £599.99



2-camera bundle with one HomeBase 3 - £349.99



Add-on camera - £129.99

4-camera bundle with one HomeBase 3 - 649.99 €



2-camera bundle with one HomeBase 3 - 399.99 €



Add-on camera - 129.99 €

4-camera bundle with one HomeBase 3 - 699.99 €



2-camera bundle with one HomeBase 3 - 399.99 €



Add-on camera - 129.99 €

About eufy Security

With a unique focus on privacy protection, eufy Security offers a home security ecosystem that focuses on smart technologies, artificial intelligence, and unmatched battery life. eufy Security keeps data safe by storing it locally under encryption accessible only by the user. Find more information about eufy Security at eufy.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, smart home and home energy storage. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, AnkerMake, eufy, Nebula, Solix and soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

