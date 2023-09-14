True Elements' Water Intelligence Solutions Now Available on the Google Cloud Marketplace Help Organizations Succeed in a Changing Climate

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True Elements ' enterprise-grade, state-of-the-art Water Intelligence solutions are now available on Google Cloud Marketplace via SaaS, data sets, and customizable solutions developed quickly, at scale, for customer specific situations. Google Cloud Marketplace makes it easy for any organization to acquire Water Intelligence to help them adapt, evolve, and succeed in a rapidly changing climate where water resources are of increasing concern.

As Climate Crises Escalate, So Do Water Challenges

Climate change impacts are putting the water resources that businesses, organizations, and communities need to thrive at risk due to rapidly increasing water scarcity, flooding, contamination and other changes to the water cycle.

As water cycle changes escalate, so does the need to:

Clearly understand current and future water challenges and risks

Make critical decisions to address those challenges and risks

Think beyond today's water crises toward new approaches that create a resilient water future

Success in the New Water Reality Requires a Transformative Approach

Traditional approaches to understanding and addressing water challenges are time consuming, costly, often rely on outdated data, and yield incomplete, unreliable insights.

True Elements' transformative approach to Water Intelligence gives business, government, organizational, and financial leaders the in-depth, dependable insights they need, based on comprehensive, up to date data from trusted sources, at a fraction of the previous time and cost.

"As we look to the future, Google Cloud will be an essential part of providing True Elements' Water Intelligence capabilities to a global audience of commercial, industrial, agricultural, NGO and public sector customers. The urgency of planning for water-based impacts driven by climate change requires availability of forward-looking solutions - a "new way," says True Elements' CEO, Kim Patrick Kobza.

"We believe Google Cloud will help us provide water intelligence on scale as we serve ever increasing customer needs - in a much more timely, reliable, and less costly way than ever before possible."

Water Intelligence Is That Transformative Approach

Water Intelligence is a unique combination of state-of-the-art technology, scientific analysis and AI capabilities that continuously aggregates, synthesizes, and transforms expansive amounts of complex water data into easily understandable, increasingly precise analyses and forecasts via scores and visualizations. These analyses and forecasts produce deep, clear insights that help decision-makers better understand water resources and make fully informed decisions about how to manage and optimize those resources.

True Elements' Water Intelligence Supports Immediate Needs and Catalytic Change

True Elements' SaaS solutions and data sets quickly and easily provide leaders with in-depth insights essential for fully informed, confident decision-making to address their water challenges.

As new insights into watersheds, water challenges, and water markets become clear, True Elements can nimbly adapt and customize existing capabilities to support strategic imperatives that help operations, business value chains, and new market opportunities evolve to succeed in a changing water environment.

Google Cloud Marketplace Makes It Easy to Access Water Intelligence Solutions

"Enterprises are seeking solutions that help them better understand and apply data insights," says Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. "We are pleased True Elements is expanding their solution availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, so key decision makers can easily identify opportunities for change and make more informed decisions."

To learn more, visit True Elements' Water Intelligence on Google Cloud Marketplace here .

About True Elements

True Elements provides deep, clear water intelligence that clarifies water complexity to help leaders make accurate, effective decisions to address their water challenges. True Elements applies a sophisticated, scientific and AI lens to multiple layers of disparate watershed data to produce deep, clear, holistic insights into watershed dynamics. Insights are shared through easy-to-understand scores and visualizations for reliable analysis, forecasting and sound decision making. Learn more about True Elements at www.trueelements.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Meg Maffitt

VP Business Strategy, Marketing and Communications

mmaffitt@trueelements.com



