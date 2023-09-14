Robocalls Increase By 5% While Robotexts Decrease In August, According to Robokiller Insights

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robocalls increased by 5% in August to 5.4 billion , a reversal from recent month-over-month decreases, according to Robokiller Insights. Robocalls related to financial services, debt collection, medical scams, and loans flooded Americans' phones. With student loan repayments resuming in October, these calls are likely to persist.

Despite FCC wins, robocalls rebound

In late 2022 and early 2023, the FCC took action against well-known robocalls related to car warranties , student loans , and mortgages , reducing the impact of these pervasive scams. However, spam calls may be on the rise again due to scammers' malleability — the result could be a robocall rebound as 2023 comes to a close.

"After the FCC's success in taking down infamous robocalls, scammers are getting smarter," said Giulia Porter, Vice President at Robokiller. "With student loan repayments resuming in October and the holiday shopping season right around the corner, Americans should be aware of scams impersonating well-known brands or too-good-to-be-true debt relief offers. We recommend installing a robocall blocking app like Robokiller on your phone to protect you from these scams."

The end of summer caused scammers to up their efforts

Bottom line: there's much work to be done. The overall scale of the spam problem remains staggering. Even with a 4% decrease in robotexts, Americans still received 11.3 billion robotexts in August.

Losses to robocalls and robotexts on track to exceed 2022 losses

The robocalls and robotexts targeting Americans proved to work, as Americans lost $9.2 billion to phone scams in August alone. Scammers are on pace to steal in excess of last year's record $85 billion.

