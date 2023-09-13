Prime is on a mission to fuel the bond between dogs and owners by making adventure easy and attainable every day

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- You don't have to climb a mountain to give your dog the sense of adventure he craves. Prime Dog Treats wants to show how easy and fun life's little adventures can be with your furry companion by teaming up with TV personality couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers to create an Everyday Adventure Guide designed to empower dog owners to infuse excitement and exploration for their pets into daily life. The guide is filled with dog-friendly experiences, expert insights, and seasonal outdoor activities with ways to encourage and reward along the way with Prime Treats and Chews.

Purina® Prime Dog Treats and Chews, Along with Adventure Enthusiasts JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Launch an Everyday Adventure Guide for Dog Lovers (PRNewswire)

Starting today, dog owners can visit www.Purina.com/PrimeAdventure to access the Everyday Adventure Guide and hear personal advice from JoJo and Jordan, owners of two German Shorthaired Pointers Jackson and Jagger, on how they include adventure in their dog's daily routine, right in their own neighborhood. Whether it's an outdoor activity, like a game of fetch at the beach, or a bonding experience, like a trip to the local café – they seek to give their dogs a taste of adventure every day.

"Creating the Everyday Adventure Guide with Prime not only amplified our love for adventure, but also helped to further educate us on how taking time for adventure with our dogs, no matter how big or small, can positively impact the bond we have." JoJo and Jordan shared.

The Everyday Adventure Guide goes beyond inspiration, it features expertise from Purina veterinarian, Dr. RuthAnn Lobos, on ensuring the well-being and safety of dogs during their daily adventures. Within the guide, Dr. RuthAnn offers dog owners expert tips and suggestions on key supplies to bring along, what to keep in mind before your daily adventure and how the seasons and weather can affect your dog's sense of adventure. She also advises keeping in mind the ABCs of being active with our pets: Age, Breed, and Current fitness level.

Satisfying and fueling your canine's taste for adventure, Prime helps to unleash the "dogness" within. Prime Treats and Chews are made with proteins that cater to a dog's taste for adventure, featuring wild venison, pasture-fed bison, duck or grass-fed beef. They are also raw-hide free and made without any corn, wheat, soy, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, and have limited ingredient options so you can feel good about rewarding them often.

For more information on Prime Treats and to download the Everyday Adventure Guide, visit www.Purina.com/PrimeAdventure.

