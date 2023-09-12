Vit-Best Nutrition Hires Chief Growth Officer

Day Gooch to Join Vit-Best Nutrition and Its Supplement Brand, Doctor's Best, to Support Expansion

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vit-Best Nutrition, a top contract manufacturer for the nutritional supplement industry, and Doctor's Best, its leading nutritional supplement brand, announced today their appointment of Day Gooch as Chief Growth Officer. A seasoned executive in the health and wellness space, Gooch led strategic partnerships, talent management, operations, and merchandising for some of the nation's largest retailers.

Vit-Best Nutrition is a fully integrated contract manufacturer for the nutritional supplements industry. Founded nearly 70 years ago, Vit-Best shares a common goal with its supplement brand, Doctor’s Best, to help people live their lives younger and longer through good nutrition. (PRNewswire)

The new hire supports the companies' upcoming growth initiatives to broaden their current offerings and deliver upon their mission of providing the finest supplements to an increasing consumer base. In his new role, Gooch will be responsible for sales to the nation's leading retailers and developing new opportunities for the Doctor's Best brand.

"Gooch's impressive track record proves him to be an innovative leader, with keen industry insight, who can develop lasting relationships to take us to our next stage of growth," said Gale Bensussen, CEO of Doctor's Best. "We are confident that his skills and expertise, as well as his leadership style, will fuse well with our team."

Gooch joins the team with decades of experience in brand-building and operational management, most recently with the Vitamin Shoppe, where he led quality and commercialization, as well as merchandising and space planning. During his tenure at Sam's Club, Gooch managed vendor relationships for their health and wellness verticals and was responsible for sales, margin, and inventory. Gooch spent more than a decade with Walmart, leading the team responsible for recruiting pharmacists and optometrists for over 2,000 locations. Gooch holds a Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Arizona and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.

"Vit-Best and Doctor's Best have both built a reputation for quality and consistency and are considered the gold standard in the natural supplement industry," said Gooch. "I am honored to join this dedicated team and uphold the brands' exceptional reputations while developing new opportunities to grow our offerings and bring new customers into the fold."

Gooch officially joins the team this month and will report directly to Bensussen. For more information on Vit-Best Nutrition, please visit vit-best.com , and for Doctor's Best, please visit drbvitamins.com .

Vit-Best Nutrition is a fully integrated contract manufacturer for the nutritional supplements industry, with a global distribution in more than 180 countries. Founded nearly 70 years ago, Vit-Best shares a common goal with its supplement brand, Doctor's Best, to help people live their lives younger and longer through good nutrition. Extensive research on the latest in nutrition science and technology goes into each product manufactured by Vit-Best to help deliver the best nutritional supplements on the market. Vit-Best Nutrition fully complies with all applicable regulatory licensing organizations, holds USP and Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certifications, and supports the industry's voluntary programs to ensure the highest quality production standards. Based in Tustin, California, Vit-Best Nutrition offers a multi-facility campus that provides formulation, manufacturing, quality assurance, branding, packaging, and distribution all in one location. For more information, please visit vit-best.com .

Doctor's Best is a leading, science-based nutritional supplement company driven by a mission to empower families to lead a healthy lifestyle and thrive outside the doctor's office. Founded by a physician more than 30 years ago, Doctor's Best offers more than 200 products. It has built a stellar reputation in the nutritional supplement industry for utilizing branded ingredients, demonstrating proven potency, safety, and clinically studied efficacy. All Doctor's Best products are manufactured and rigorously tested exclusively at Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certified manufacturing facilities in the United States. Based in Tustin, California, Doctor's Best products are sold on retail sites such as Amazon and iHerb, as well as in major retailers and specialty chains, including Walmart and Sprouts. For more information, please visit drbvitamins.com .

