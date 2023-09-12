Season 2 of Emmy® Nominated Series, Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward Premieres Saturday, October 7 on NBC

Series to Debut on Telemundo Network

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Season 2 of the Emmy® nominated series Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward premieres on NBC on Saturday, October 7th with a Telemundo premiere of season 1 of Harlem Globetrotters: Ganando Con La Comunidad on the same day. Both shows are produced in an exclusive partnership with Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG).

"Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward" enters its 2nd season on NBC and now also in Spanish on Telemundo (PRNewswire)

The 30-minute weekly series, hosted by actor/comedian Craig Robinson, premieres weekend mornings starting Saturday, October 7 on NBC's "The More You Know" educational/informational (E/I) programming block (times may vary; check local listings). Additionally, Season 1 episodes will debut in Spanish on Telemundo's "Mi Telemundo" E/I block Saturday mornings at 10:30 a.m. Eastern. The series will also continue to be available on NBC.com and NBC VOD.

For its inaugural 2022-2023 season, the show's unique content and format earned a daytime Emmy® nomination, two Cynopsis Awards for Best Platform Geared to Diverse Sports Interest and Athletes for Social Good TV Special or Episodes, and 11 national Telly Awards. Its overarching theme of inclusion has connected with viewers as underscored by Season One achievements including diverse viewership strengths among 18-49 African American and Latino demographics.

"There are few sports-and-entertainment brands more iconic than the Harlem Globetrotters. We look forward to expanding the franchise to Telemundo this season, providing an even more diverse audience with the opportunity to experience this inspiring show," said Bryan Curb, HMPG executive vice president and general manager, education/information.

"We've always been a brand that celebrates, amplifies and encourages the importance of inclusivity across all that we do. The fact that we are here for everyone has been the secret to our success for almost 100 years," said Keith Dawkins, President of Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios. "Our partnerships with HMPG, NBCU and now Telemundo speaks to our transformation of the Harlem Globetrotters to a truly global entertainment brand that is reaching viewers across every format and wherever they are."

For the new season, the team, which has historically been recognized by the U.S. State Department as "ambassadors of extraordinary good will," will showcase philanthropic organizations and programs across the country including NASCAR's Drive for Diversity program, which provides training and opportunities for women and marginalized communities of color, providing first class driver and technical experience; and the power of "street poetry" in Los Angeles, that offers creative release for formerly incarcerated youth through poetry, rap and spoken word.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward is part of HMPG's current program portfolio comprised of more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of content annually on leading broadcast networks and station groups and on connected TV and streaming platforms. It has a library of more than 4,000 hours of programming and its content can be found in 97 countries.

About The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters – THE originators of basketball style, captured by dynamic athletes with unmatched skills and influencers of today's game. The team has showcased their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926. Winners of 2 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards and Emmy® nominated for their hit NBC weekly series, Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward, they continue to break barriers and stand as leaders across diversity, equity, and inclusion. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world. If you have ever seen a jump shot, slam dunk or a half-court hook shot, you have witnessed the creative moves made famous by the Globetrotters. Known for their exciting and thrill-seeking talents, the Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour kicks off this December. For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters and the Tour, visit the Globetrotters' official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com The Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S.

About Hearst Media Production Group

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. HMPG produces hundreds of hours of programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in nearly 100 countries. Its popular shows include the Emmy® Award-winning educational/informational (E/I) programming blocks airing weekends nationwide including "Weekend Adventure," on ABC stations; "CBS Dream Team," on the CBS Network; "The More You Know," on the NBC Network; "One Magnificent Morning," on The CW Network; "Mi Telemundo" on the Telemundo Network and "Go Time" on independent stations. HMPG also produces and/or distributes a diverse slate of other programming and content including Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien, America's #1 nationally syndicated public affairs news magazine; Consumer Reports TV, and the company's dedicated FAST channels Xplore, The Jack Hanna Channel and Rovr Pets, available on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms. HMPG has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and Charlotte. HMPG is represented by United Talent Agency.

SOURCE Hearst Media Production Group, LLC