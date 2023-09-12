Appeal of Conscience Foundation to Honor Former United States Secretary of State Dr. Henry Kissinger with 2023 World Statesman Award for Lifetime Contribution to International Relations at the 58th Annual Appeal of Conscience Gala

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appeal of Conscience Foundation, an interfaith organization dedicated to religious freedom and human rights and its President and founder Rabbi Arthur Schneier, will present the 2023 World Statesman Award for Lifetime Contribution to International Relations to former United States Secretary of State Dr. Henry Kissinger. The award will be presented at the 58th Annual Appeal of Conscience Gala on Monday, September 18, 2023, at The Pierre Hotel in New York.

Appeal of Conscience Foundation, an interfaith organization dedicated to religious freedom and human rights and its President and founder Rabbi Arthur Schneier (left), will present the 2023 World Statesman Award for Lifetime Contribution to International Relations to former United States Secretary of State Dr. Henry Kissinger (right). (PRNewswire)

"Dr. Kissinger to this day has won worldwide recognition for his statesmanship, shaping the course of international relations with wisdom, dedication, and an understanding of the complexities of our global landscape," stated Rabbi Arthur Schneier, the President and founder of Appeal of Conscience Foundation. "I have been fortunate to work with my friend Dr. Kissinger on many Appeal of Conscience initiatives over the years. I am proud to bestow this Lifetime recognition award on a man who has done so much for our nation and the world."

Dr. Kissinger is an American diplomat, political theorist and geopolitical consultant who served as United States Secretary of State and National Security Advisor under the presidential administrations of Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

Previous Honorees:

Past recipients of the World Statesman Award include: Presidents Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Lula da Silva, Mikhail Gorbachev, Lee Myung-bak, Prime Ministers Shinzo Abe, David Cameron, Stephen Harper, John Howard, Dr. Manmohan Singh, Margaret Thatcher, Lee Hsien Loong, Mario Draghi. Chancellor Angela Merkel and Madame Christine Lagarde.

About Appeal of Conscience Foundation:

Appeal of Conscience Foundation, under the leadership of Rabbi Arthur Schneier, has worked worldwide on behalf of religious freedom, human rights, peace and tolerance since 1965. To uphold the principle "live and let live" is the Appeal of Conscience Foundation's continuing goal. An interfaith coalition of business, religious and foreign policy leaders, this international organization promotes mutual understanding, peace and interreligious cooperation and provides a voice of conscience to protect minorities. The Appeal of Conscience Foundation believes that freedom, democracy and human rights are fundamental values that give nations of the world their best hope for peace, security and shared prosperity. www.appealofconscience.org

