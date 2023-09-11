Celebrity Cosmetic Dentist & NewBeauty Top Doctor Victoria Veytsman, DDS Five Pillar Approach to Dentistry

Her specialized approach creates harmony and symmetry, bringing beauty to the entire face.

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reframing the way we approach the smile, general and cosmetic dentist Dr. Victoria Veytsman provides expert smile makeovers, full mouth reconstruction and anti-aging dentistry with a focus on dentofacial aesthetics. Her specialized approach creates harmony and symmetry, bringing beauty to the entire face.

NewBeauty Top Doctor, Dr. Victoria Veytsman (PRNewswire)

A featured makeover dentist in the media, Dr. Veytsman became a NewBeauty Top Doctor in 2015 and continues to be featured in national and international publications, and has been highlighted on countless well-known media outlets for her outstanding results and professional patient care.

With practices in both Manhattan, NY and Beverly Hills, CA, she has been counted on from coast to coast as an essential glam squad member for celebrities, professional organizations and loyal patients alike since 2005. "We are a boutique practice and intentionally keep our daily volume low so we can give patients our undivided attention," Dr. Veytsman says. The exclusive practice maintains a standard of five key pillars of care that encompass the physical, emotional, and aesthetic heights of a new smile and sets Dr. Veytsman apart.

Dr. V's Five Pillars:

Dr. Veytsman prioritizes the health and wellness of the oral microbiome, which she considers the doorway to overall health. A bespoke, artistic approach enhances the overall transformative impact of an improved smile that is in harmony with the rest of the face using color, shapes, and smile design. Dr. Veytsman's methodology reverses the clock, providing overall anti-aging benefits that can even substitute a facelift. the power of the mental-to-dental connection is a priority, as every member of her team knows the life-changing transformation a new smile can provide. Her practice focuses on the empowering of women, providing smile makeovers that often address the effects of trauma, eating disorders, or illness.

Learn more about Dr. Veytsman and her general, cosmetic and restorative dental services by visiting veytsmandds.com or NewBeauty.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY TOP DOCTORS:

As the beauty authority, NewBeauty magazine advises readers to make educated decisions when it comes to the treatments they receive and the board-certified doctors who perform them. NewBeauty's Top Doctors are vetted and properly certified to perform the cosmetic treatments they offer and represent an exclusive group of the nation's best plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists.

For more information on NewBeauty, visit newbeauty.com.

Contact Information:

info@newbeauty.com

NewBeauty is the authority on beauty and the trusted resource for the most affluent and influential beauty consumer. The only magazine dedicated 100% to beauty with more than 5x the beauty edit of any other magazine, NewBeauty dives deep to provide valuable information, founded in research and vetted by experts, empowering women to make better beauty decisions. (PRNewsfoto/NewBeauty) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NewBeauty