Quasar Partners with PTC to Empower IoT Customers with High-Performance Data Solutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quasar , a leading high-performance time-series database solutions provider, today announced that it is partnering with PTC , a global leader in industrial automation software and the Internet of Things (IoT) domain, on advanced data solutions for industrial companies. The partner activities will focus on Quasar's exceptional data management capabilities and the industry-leading industrial connectivity capabilities of PTC's Kepware ® platform.

"We are delighted to partner with PTC, a leader in the IoT space." - Quasar

Quasar will pursue cutting-edge data solutions, revolutionizing how businesses manage and leverage their IoT data. By integrating the robust Quasar time-series database technology with Kepware, customers can unlock the full potential of their IoT data, leading to more informed decision-making, improved operational efficiency, and transformative business outcomes.

Edouard Alligand, Founder and CEO of Quasar, stated, "We are delighted to partner with PTC, a leader in the IoT space. This collaboration represents a significant step toward providing our customers with seamless connections to industrial automation data from various manufacturing IoT applications. Our goal is to empower businesses to harness the full potential of their IoT data and drive transformative outcomes."

Key benefits of Quasar's relationship with PTC include:

High-Performance Data Ingestion and Query: Quasar's unique architecture allows for lightning-fast ingestion and query of time-series data, ensuring real-time access to critical information and accelerating data-driven insights.

Seamless Data Integration: The integration of PTC's Kepware platform with Quasar will enable seamless data connectivity, allowing customers to consolidate data from diverse IoT devices and industrial sources effortlessly.

Scalable and Reliable Solutions: Quasar prioritizes scalability and reliability, ensuring customers can efficiently manage their growing IoT data infrastructure.

About Quasar:

Quasar is a leading provider of high-performance time-series database solutions at the edge and in the cloud. Quasar's patented compression algorithm and unique database architecture enable organizations to process and analyze large data sets in real-time, empowering them to make better decisions and gain competitive advantages while saving huge data storage costs. Learn more at www.quasar.ai .

Kepware is a trademark or registered trademark of PTC Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

View original content:

SOURCE Quasar AI