SIAA selects Agency Revolution for its Preferred Vendor Program

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Revolution, a leading provider of websites, marketing automation, and client engagement solutions for independent insurance agencies, is pleased to announce its new partnership with SIAA - The Agent Alliance, as part of its Preferred Vendor Program. SIAA is a prominent alliance of independent insurance agencies, powered by 49 regional Master Agencies across the United States, providing its agency members with immediate access to a wide range of services, markets, profit-sharing, and incentives.

As part of this collaboration, Agency Revolution will help empower growth and retention for SIAA member agencies through its Forge websites and Fuse client engagement platform. These best-in-class solutions include marketing and communications automation, business texting, NPS surveys and analysis, sales pipeline management, website-to-mobile texting chat, and agency management systems integrations. By providing mature, widely adopted, and integrative solutions, Agency Revolution aims to enhance the capabilities of SIAA agency members and enable them to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

Jason Walker, President of Agency Revolution, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We believe that enabling independent insurance agencies with robust and accurate technology solutions is crucial for their long-term success. Our products help streamline agency operations, improve client engagement, and drive growth and retention. We are thrilled to partner with SIAA and contribute to the success of their agency members."

Brendan Mulcahy, Vice President of Technology and Innovation Partnerships at SIAA, highlighted the importance of selecting top-tier solutions partners for their agency members. "SIAA is dedicated to identifying, vetting, and selecting the best technology solutions partners for our agency members. We are excited to partner with Agency Revolution and leverage their expertise in providing cutting-edge websites, marketing automation, and client engagement solutions."

This strategic partnership will empower SIAA agency members to stay ahead of the curve and deliver exceptional service to their customers.

About Agency Revolution

Agency Revolution provides websites and marketing automation software for insurance agencies and brokerages in the U.S. and Canada. Its software is designed to help agencies increase revenue and grow retention by automating processes that are typically done manually. This reduces the workload for producers and CSRs while providing the agency with performance and activity analytics in real-time. Agency Revolution is a division of FMG, which powers an all-in-one marketing platform that helps more than 40,000 financial advisors and insurance agents stay connected with clients and grow their businesses. Creating over 200 new pieces of timely and authentic content for its library each month, FMG empowers its customers to execute effective marketing campaigns in an efficient and compliant manner. Based in San Diego, CA, with satellite offices nationwide, FMG combines marketing best practices with cutting-edge technology to give its customers a competitive advantage. For more information on Agency Revolution, please visit www.agencyrevolution.com.

About SIAA

SIAA is The Agent Alliance – the nation's leading network for starting, growing, and existing independent insurance agencies. Our members leverage the capabilities and support of an organization collectively writing $12.5 Billion of premium. Together with our 49 Master Agencies, SIAA provides national scale and local delivery of services designed to inspire and equip independent agents to adapt to various market environments. We're all about the journey of the independent agent and the partnerships it takes to make it a successful one. For more information, see SIAA.com.For media inquiries, please contact:

Stefanie Altman

VP of Marketing

Agency Revolution

Stefanie.Altman@AgencyRevolution.com

View original content:

SOURCE Agency Revolution