Home Chef Announces Exclusive Culinary Partnership with Half Baked Harvest's Tieghan Gerard

Limited-Time Collaboration Brings Popular Cookbook Author's Signature Recipes to Home Cooks' Doorsteps

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Chef , the leading meal solutions company available both online and in-stores, today announced an exclusive partnership with Tieghan Gerard, the acclaimed bestselling cookbook author and creative culinary mind behind Half Baked Harvest . This collaboration is set to captivate home cooks of all kinds, offering a limited-time menu of delicious meals inspired by Gerard's most popular recipes, plus a fall-themed giveaway of Gerard's favorite things.

Half Baked Harvest's satisfying, flavorful recipes are now easier than ever thanks to Home Chef's convenient, approachable meal delivery service. This partnership marks the first time fans have everything they need to recreate Gerard's recipes delivered to their homes, further enhancing the ease of preparing her tasty, beautiful meals. With fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step instructions delivered straight to your door, it's never been simpler to cook like Half Baked Harvest.

"I've been cooking for a family of ten since I was sixteen, so I know how delicious food can bring people together, but also know how demanding getting a home-cooked meal on the table can be," said Gerard. "That's why I'm so pleased to partner with Home Chef to empower more home cooks to effortlessly create extraordinary meals – no matter their schedules or their cooking levels. My recipes have never been this easy to make at home."

Home Chef's menu in collaboration with Half Baked Harvest will be available for four weeks with two mouth-watering dishes available each week. The exclusive recipes are available to order now at cook.homechef.com/half-baked-harvest , and ordering closes on October 6 at noon CT.

"Through this collaboration, we hope to make it even easier for home cooks to get a taste of Half Baked Harvest's culinary magic in their own kitchens," said Shira Schwarz, VP of brand marketing at Home Chef. "Tieghan's imaginative yet practical approach to cooking aligns with our mission to make mealtime easier for all types of cooks, ensuring that even on the busiest days our customers can still enjoy a simple, delicious meal."

The limited-time menu invites customers to explore new ingredients and flavors without sacrificing precious time, such as:

Chipotle Salmon Tacos with pineapple jalapeno salsa

Spicy Roasted Red Pepper Pizza with melty fontina cheese and sweet honey

Creamy Whole Bean Lemon Orzo Soup with parmesan and pesto

Crispy Chipotle Beef Tacos topped with jalapeno cilantro lime crema

One-Sheet Hot Honey Mustard Chicken with roasted Brussels sprouts

Korean-Style Beef with toasted sesame rice

One-Sheet Pesto Chicken and lemon butter potatoes

Gerard knows that comforting meals are just one delicious part of feeling good, so Home Chef is also giving away an exclusive package of her Nine Favorite Fall Things – a bundle of items to help fans feel good as the seasons change, including kitchen necessities like a premiere chef's knife and dish towels, home goods like a cozy throw blanket and Half Baked Harvest's "Pumpkin Smash" Snif candle, a fall skincare essential, a $500 Home Chef gift card, a signed Half Baked Harvest "Everyday" cookbook, and more! Nine lucky fans will win this curated prize package, worth nearly $1,000 per person, and can enter via Home Chef's Instagram starting September 13 at noon CT.

About Home Chef

Founded in 2013, Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. Available online at www.homechef.com and at more than 2,400 stores in the Kroger Family of Companies, Home Chef is committed to bringing ease and convenience to mealtimes, so cooks can enjoy their time at home, both in and out of the kitchen. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at www.homechef.com . Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook

