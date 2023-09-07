ENGIE IMPACT TO PLAY VITAL ROLE FOR CLIMATE WEEK NYC 2023

CEO of ENGIE Impact Mathias Lelievre to headline at The Hub Live; Other ENGIE Impact leaders to present and moderate discussions to share best practices, new solutions for climate change and corporate decarbonization

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGIE Impact , a leader in sustainability transformation solutions, is returning to Climate Week NYC 2023 , taking place September 17-24. ENGIE Impact's CEO Mathias Lelievre will headline as other senior executives collaborate with climate leaders from around the world to accelerate organizational transformation in response to climate change.

During Climate Week, ENGIE's presence and engagement will span across all aspects:

Diego Ibarra , Executive Managing Director, Sustainability Solutions, ENGIE Impact Americas, will host a closed-door executive roundtable discussion on Monday, September 18 from 7:30 a.m. - 9a.m. ET . Joining Ibarra as co-host is Abby Davidson , ENGIE Impact's ESG and Sustainability Leader.

Mathias Lelievre , CEO of ENGIE Impact, will join a panel on The Hub Live for a live discussion Monday, September 18 from 9:45 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. ET exploring strategies for sustainable collaborative initiatives between business and government and overcoming climate communication challenges.

ENGIE Impact will preview the forthcoming 2024 Net Zero Report, the company's latest proprietary research.

"Climate Week NYC serves as a platform for global leaders to come together and cooperate in addressing humanity's most pressing issue. This common goal perfectly aligns with ENGIE Impact's mission of expediting the transition to a sustainable future for our clients. We are enthusiastic about contributing our insights and expertise to accelerate organizational and societal transformation in pursuit of a Net Zero future," said Lelievre.

Over the last six years, ENGIE Impact has helped its clients collectively save nearly $1 billion through reduced energy usage. At the same time, they reduced GHG emissions equivalent to that of nearly 900,000 passenger vehicles operated for a year.

As part of the week-long activities, Lelievre will be one of the keynote speakers. He will speak about corporate decarbonization, emphasizing that incremental changes can lead to big successes and cautioning against the inactivity that can result when organizations attempt to effect change all at once.

Diego Ibarra, Executive Managing Director, ENGIE Impact Americas, will host an executive roundtable discussion on Monday, September 18 from 7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. ET to discuss the "42x7 Challenge," to reduce emissions by 42 percent by 2030. Supporting discussions will address tackling structural barriers to decarbonization, strategy implementation, implementing beyond energy efficiency and electrification, and maintaining focus on value creation.

The discussions will be supported by primary research from ENGIE Impact as part of its forthcoming 2024 Net Zero Report. This report, now in its fourth year, surveys more than 500 corporate decarbonization decision-makers around the world and across sectors — covering a wide range of topics around strategy, execution, data analysis, digital integration, financing, and more — and offers year-over-year insights into progress achieved and barriers holding back corporate climate action.

Throughout the week, ENGIE Impact delegates will speak to the most important and timely decarbonization topics, including new technology, net zero fuels, corporate decarbonization, regulating carbon emissions and a wide variety of topics relating to sustainability transformation that must happen now to save our world from the worst effects of climate change.

Run by the international non-profit Climate Group, in partnership with the United Nations and the City of New York, Climate Week NYC is an annual multi-day event attracting global awareness and bringing in the most influential leaders in climate action from business, government and the climate community. With Climate Week's "We can. We Will," theme this year, they will host over 500 events in New York and around the world.

For more information on ENGIE Impact, please visit: www.engieimpact.com .

About ENGIE Impact

ENGIE Impact delivers sustainability solutions and services to corporations, cities and governments across the globe. ENGIE Impact brings together a wide range of strategic and technical capabilities, to provide a comprehensive offer to support clients in tackling their complex sustainability challenges from strategy to execution. With 21 offices worldwide and headquarters in New York City, ENGIE Impact today has a portfolio of 1,000 clients, including 25% of the Fortune 500 Companies, across more than 1,000,000 sites.

ENGIE Impact is part of the ENGIE Group, a global leader in the zero-carbon transition.

About ENGIE

ENGIE is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. With its 96,000 employees, its customers, partners and stakeholders, the Group is committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally-friendly solutions. Inspired by its purpose ("raison d'être"), ENGIE reconciles economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on its key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to its customers. Turnover in 2022: 93.9 billion Euros. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Euro 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Europe 120 / France 20, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select, Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).

About Climate Group

Climate Group drives climate action. Fast. Our goal is a world of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, with greater prosperity for all. We focus on systems with the highest emissions and where our networks have the greatest opportunity to drive change. We do this by building large and influential networks and holding organizations accountable, turning their commitments into action. We share what we achieve together to show more organizations what they could do. We are an international non-profit organization, founded in 2004, with offices in London, Amsterdam, Beijing, New Delhi and New York. We are proud to be part of the We Mean Business coalition. Follow us on Twitter @ClimateGroup.

About Climate Week NYC

Climate Week NYC is the time and place where the world gathers to showcase amazing climate action and discuss how to do more. Run by the international non-profit Climate Group, in partnership with the United Nations and the City of New York, Climate Week NYC annually brings together voices from across the spectrum to debate and implement climate action. With over 500 events taking place as part of the official events program and hosting the most significant leaders from business and government, Climate Week NYC is one of the largest annual climate summits of its kind attracting global awareness and participation.

