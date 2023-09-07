Big Rock Brands Acquires Fish Consulting

Leading PR Agency Joins 919 Marketing within the Big Rock Brands Agency Portfolio

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Rock Brands, a private-equity owned holding company specializing in serving the marketing needs of the franchising sector, announced today the acquisition of Fish Consulting, LLC, a Fort Lauderdale-based national communications firm. With the acquisition, Big Rock Brands adds to its growing portfolio of agencies dedicated to providing a full suite of integrated marketing solutions to emerging and established franchisors, franchisees, and other multi-location businesses.

The acquisition of Fish Consulting marks the fourth by Big Rock Brands since it was created in 2020, with the goal of building a portfolio of marketing agencies that leverage data-driven marketing solutions to help franchise brands and non-profit organizations achieve their business goals.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fish Consulting into our family of award-winning marketing partners," says Michael Kessler, Chairman of Big Rock Brands. "Fish is a respected thought-leader in the franchising sector, renowned for creative public relations strategies that drive business results. The combination of Fish's innovative storytelling with our data and analytics platform is certain to deliver strategic insights for our current and future clients."

Fish was founded in 2004 by Lorne Fisher after working for nearly a decade at Ketchum and served in client-side roles at Visa U.S.A. and The Absolut Spirits Company. Fisher previously served on the International Franchise Association's Board of Directors and is a Former Chairman of the Association's Supplier Forum Advisory Board. Fish has been recognized extensively over its 19 years as a Best Place to Work by national business, local and trade media including Inc. Magazine, PR Week, PRovoke Media, Forbes, among others. The firm currently has team members in 10 U.S. locations and London.

With the acquisition of Fish, Big Rock Brands has grown to 130 employees working from 18 states. Fish will continue operating as an independent brand under Big Rock Brands and remain headquartered in Fort Lauderdale. Fisher will continue to lead Fish and serve on Big Rock Brands' Board of Directors.

Big Rock Brands was formed in 2020 when investment partners Greens Farms Capital LLC and Landon Capital Partners LLC acquired 919 Marketing, Inc., one of the nation's fastest growing content marketing agencies, in partnership with 919's CEO and Founder David Chapman.

"I'm immensely proud of the results our team has delivered for our valued partners over our nearly two decades in business. As we look forward, it has become increasingly more important as an agency to enhance our data insights that fuel our work and offer an integrated offering that includes digital marketing," said Lorne Fisher, CFE, President of Fish. "We've partnered with the 919 team over the years, and with the creation of Big Rock Brands, the opportunity to leverage their resources for our clients and team members is very attractive for Fish as we continue to serve the franchise community."

According to David Chapman, CEO of 919 Marketing, "Big Rock Brands acquisition of Fish Consulting is far more than a strategic business decision; it is a game-changing move that will send ripples through franchise marketing. By bringing together two nationally recognized, trusted, and proven marketing leaders under the Big Rock platform, we will set a new standard by which franchise marketing agencies are judged."

The full range of services under the 919 Marketing brand -- along with the capabilities gained through the acquisition of Fish Consulting -- makes Big Rock Brands the leading data-driven, integrated marketing agency platform company in franchising. 919 Marketing also specializes in providing marketing services tailored to governmental and non-governmental non-profit organizations.

About Fish Consulting

Founded in 2004, Fish is a full-service, national communications firm specializing in franchise and multi-location public relations and marketing. Fish serves franchisors operating across a variety of industries, including home services, restaurant, fitness, beauty, health/wellness, retail and family entertainment. Fish's services range from brand building, national media relations, and influencer marketing, to local grand openings, crisis management, and corporate communications. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Fish has operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Houston, New York, New Jersey, London, Los Angeles and Tampa. For more information call 954-893-9150 or visit www.fish-consulting.com.

About 919 Marketing

Formed in 1996 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, 919 Marketing is a nationally recognized franchise and non-profit marketing firm. 919 provides a full roster of local and national marketing services; predictive data analytics, digital marketing, web development, public relations, social media marketing, media buying and video and podcast production.

919 is ranked for the sixth straight time on the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Forbes Magazine's recent ranking of national PR firms recognized 919 Marketing as the best franchise PR firm in America.

919 has a proven track record of helping emerging growth companies and Fortune 500 corporations increase revenue, create a competitive advantage, and improve marketing results. For more information call 919-459-8157 or visit www.919marketing.com

About Big Rock Intermediate LLC (Big Rock Brands)

Big Rock Intermediate is a private-equity owned holding company of marketing services companies specializing in franchising. Big Rock was founded in 2020 when investment partners Greens Farms Capital, LLC and Landon Capital Partners, LLC acquired 919 Marketing, Inc. in partnership with 919's CEO and Founder David Chapman.

Big Rock has since acquired Ceralytics, a pioneering content intelligence platform that uses predictive analytics and natural language processing to drive audiences to engage and convert; NetSearch Digital Marketing, an Internet marketing firm specializing in SEO, PPC and web design for local and national clients; and ClickCulture, an award-winning web development, graphic design, and digital marketing company. The three companies operate under the 919 Marketing brand. For more information contact Michael Kessler, Managing Partner of Greens Farms Capital at 917-743-0527 or mkessler@greensfarmscapital.com.

