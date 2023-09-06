PainTEQ Launches World's First Surgery-Ready Instruments for Posterior Approach with LinQ

Designed from physician feedback, the new instruments offer single-use, surgery-ready instruments for a safer, efficient, and environmentally friendly solution.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PainTEQ , a leading innovator in minimally invasive sacroiliac (SI) joint dysfunction treatments, announced the release of its new Surgery-Ready Instrument set, a major advancement in the field of SI joint fusion surgery. This third-generation surgical instrument set for PainTEQ's LinQ procedure includes single-use, surgery-ready instruments, offering a safer and more cost-effective option for interventional pain physicians. "PainTEQ's commitment to improving patient outcomes has been the driving force behind our innovation," said Sean LaNeve, CEO of PainTEQ.

Chris Bovinet, MD (PRNewswire)

"I was honored to work with the PainTEQ R&D team to help develop these surgery-ready instruments. PainTEQ's LinQ system is the gold standard for posterior sacroiliac joint fusion systems. It is the most efficacious and beautifully simplistic system on the market. Now the surgery-ready instruments are a total game changer. The procedure is now easier to perform. I'm beyond excited to utilize this new system and continue to provide unbelievable long-term outcomes for my patients," said Chris Bovinet, MD, a leading physician who had key input into the design of the system.

Produced in partnership with ECA Medical, the surgery-ready instruments have been redesigned for an efficient and lean manufacturing process, stepping toward a more sustainable solution. "We are deeply committed to reducing our carbon footprint and helping foster a more sustainable future," said Dan Newman, VP Operations of PainTEQ. "This drives us to continuously explore greener production methods and materials."

The surgery-ready instruments showcase several key improvements. The new LinQ Tissue Dilator features a rounded and tapered tip to smoothly traverse through tissues, minimizing tissue damage and bleeding. Similarly, the redesigned Decorticator brings a new first-of-its-kind, lever-action removal system to the market in place of the traditional slap hammer.

"PainTEQ has once again improved upon its best-in-class implants and instrumentation with the new generation of its sterile surgery-ready instrument kit," said Dawood Sayed, MD, Professor of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine at the University of Kansas Health System. "The newly designed tools not only enhance the safety and efficiency of the LinQ procedure, but also reflect a commendable step toward sustainability in health care. It's refreshing to see a company like PainTEQ listen to physicians and integrate our feedback into meaningful advancements. I am impressed by the improved surgical feel and usability of the instruments, additionally our local coverage and operating room team are even more excited about operational efficiencies that single-use sterile kits bring compared to tracking down and sterilizing equipment in between cases at our busy hospital and surgery center."

The new design eliminates the possibility of misalignment across all instruments to strengthen safety and efficiency. "The release of our surgery-ready instruments is a testament to our dedication and innovation in the SI joint dysfunction space," said Shanth Thiyagalingam, PainTEQ's CCO. "By listening to our physicians, we have managed to enhance the efficiency and safety of our tools without sacrificing their clinical efficacy or repeatability of outcomes."

About PainTEQ: PainTEQ was built to bring interventional procedures to the market. Working with pain management specialists to help reduce and eliminate SI joint dysfunction, PainTEQ's LinQ implant aims to immediately provide clinical benefits to individuals living with incapacitating lower back pain through a minimally invasive outpatient procedure. Learn more at www.painteq.com .

PainTEQ Logo (PRNewsfoto/PainTEQ) (PRNewswire)

Dawood Sayed, MD (PRNewsfoto/PainTEQ) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PainTEQ