Fathom Holdings to Participate in the B. Riley Securities Consumer Conference

CARY, N.C., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, will participate in the B. Riley Securities Consumer Conference being held at Sofitel Hotel in New York.

Fathom Founder and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Harley and President and Chief Financial Officer Marco Fregenal will present on September 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET and hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference throughout the day.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your B.Riley Securities representative or Fathom's investor relations team at FTHM@gateway-grp.com.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

Investor Contact:

Alex Kovtun and Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

FTHM@gateway-grp.com

