Conversion Monster and CINC Announce Full Integration

ATLANTA and BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conversion Monster, the leading real estate Inside Sales Agent (ISA) service, and CINC, the number one lead generation and conversion platform for elite agents, teams, and brokers, are thrilled to announce a full integration. The new Conversion Monster integration via CINC's Open API, brings a new era of efficiency and productivity for real estate agents across the industry.

CINC-conversion-Monster-Logo (PRNewswire)

Benefits include seamless 2-way lead synchronization, enhanced lead engagement, and real-time analytics and reporting.

With Conversion Monster and CINC's unmatched expertise in providing top-tier ISA services to real estate professionals, this integration opens a host of advanced features and capabilities, empowering agents to supercharge their lead management and conversion rates.

Speaking about the integration, Ro Malik, CEO/Co-Founder of Conversion Monster, said, "We are excited for the integration with CINC, to offer the clients of both companies a seamlessly integrated solution that will elevate their lead management capabilities. Real estate teams and agents can expect unmatched efficiency and productivity, leading to increased sales and client satisfaction."

Jeff Walker, VP, Product at CINC said, "CINC offers our clients a lead conversion solution with a robust set of out-of-the-box tools that's also an Open Platform, easily extended with 3rd party integrations. Conversion Monster is utilizing the CINC Open API to make converting leads via their ISA service a truly seamless experience."

Key benefits of the Conversion Monster and CINC CRM integration include:

Seamless 2-Way Lead Synchronization: The integration ensures that leads from various sources, including website inquiries, social media platforms, and referrals, are automatically synchronized and organized within the CINC CRM as they are worked by Conversion Monster. This ensures no lead is lost or overlooked.

Enhanced Lead Engagement: Conversion Monster ISA agents receive updates on lead website activity to nurture leads most effectively through personalized follow-ups, timely notifications, and targeted communication.

Real-Time Analytics and Reporting: The integrated solution offers real-time analytics and reporting features, providing real estate professionals with valuable insights into lead performance, agent productivity, and overall business growth.

Conversion Monster and CINC's integration marks a significant milestone in the real estate industry, enabling agents to leverage the best of both platforms and drive exceptional results.

If you'd like to learn more about the integration, join us for our webinar on Tuesday, September 12th, 2023 by registering here.

About CINC:

CINC is the number one lead generation and conversion platform for elite agents, teams, and brokers across North America. The solution includes a consumer-facing website, a CRM platform with personalized and behavioral follow up tools, 3 mobile apps for clients to run their business on the go, and an unrivaled community of 60k+ agents. Founded in Marietta, GA in 2011, and acquired by Fidelity National Financial in 2016, CINC continues to power the growth of real estate professionals at every level. For more about CINC, visit cincpro.com.

About Conversion Monster:

Conversion Monster is a company of Inside Sales Agents that are helping Real Estate Agents all over the country convert internet leads into closings and commissions through speed to lead, systematic follow up, and long-term lead nurturing.

