Unlocking Excellence and Celebrating Years of Success with VPN Proxy Master, Presented by Lemon Clove

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemon Clove Pte. Limited proudly commemorates the anniversary of its premier offering, VPN Proxy Master , which has become an integral partner for global professionals seeking enhanced internet security and privacy over the years.

Privacy Protection for Professionals

At the core of VPN Proxy Master's success is its unwavering commitment to protecting users' data privacy. Boasting AES-256 encryption, the pinnacle in security protocols, VPN Proxy Master ensures that data transmissions are fortified.

This commitment is further reflected in the platform's No-log policy, IP address masking, and DNS leak protection. As the shift towards remote work amplifies, professionals can enjoy public Wi-Fi safety in various locales like cafés or libraries knowing their identity and data remain shielded.

Global Access to Resources

Professionals need seamless access to resources spanning different countries, and VPN Proxy Master facilitates this need with its vast network of over 6000 servers across 50+ countries. Stable and swift connections that make global website and service access a breeze.

Convenience Tailored for Professionals

Professionals might use a range of devices daily, and VPN Proxy Master provides support for diverse platforms including iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, and even Smart TVs and Gaming Consoles.

Happy users tell the story best: A 4.6+ rating from over 1 million reviews on Google Play and App Store make it clear —VPN Proxy Master delivers. And when there's an issue, their 24/7 customer support is just a click away.

Developments and Special Deals

In joint celebration with its anniversary event, VPN Proxy Master is unveiling VPN compatibility with gaming consoles including Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.

But that's not all. There's never been a better time to experience VPN Proxy Master's power. Interested users can purchase a one-year VPN subscription and receive a 3-month subscription or check out the celebratory offers with prices as low as $3.75 per month on the official website .

About Lemon Clove Pte. Limited

Based in Singapore, Lemon Clove has led the way in online privacy and security through its innovative flagship offering, VPN Proxy Master.

For those seeking a blend of excellence and innovation in online security, VPN Proxy Master by Lemon Clove remains the trusted choice. Learn more at VPN Proxy Master .

