Sonesta Opens a New Capitol Hill Hotel in the Heart of Washington, DC

The Royal Sonesta Washington, DC Capitol Hill is the First New Luxury Hotel in Capitol Hill in Nearly 40 Years

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) announced today the opening of The Royal Sonesta Washington, DC Capitol Hill, the newest addition to The Royal Sonesta portfolio. The first new luxury hotel to open on Capitol Hill since 1984, The Royal Sonesta Washington, DC Capitol Hill introduces an elevated hospitality experience with a modern, high-touch approach to service.

"Capitol Hill is the heartbeat of our city, and the neighborhood has inspired us to create a singular DC destination," said Meade Atkeson, Area General Manager of the brand's regional portfolio which also includes The Royal Sonesta Washington, DC Dupont Circle and The Royal Sonesta Harbor Court, Baltimore. "The hotel has a clean modern design, and combines localized individuality with impeccable service, qualities for which the Royal Sonesta brand is known."

Opened on September 1, 2023, The Royal Sonesta Washington, DC Capitol Hill welcomes guests with a dramatic, light filled 10-story atrium and art installations that reference the hotel's surroundings, including portraits of Supreme Court Justices, news clippings and political motifs. The hotel's 274 guest rooms, some of the largest in the city with an average room size of 480 square feet, are well appointed with rich tones and natural elements. Extensive guest amenities include a large fitness center and private yoga studio, filtered water stations, EV charging stations and a pet friendly experience.

This hotel also features the multi-purpose Sonesta Work Suite, an experiential meeting space concept that provides a multi-zone and tech-enabled meeting experience, as well as a 3,100 square foot ballroom and 2,400 square foot conference center, both located on the penthouse level with private terraces and panoramic city views overlooking several national monuments. KNEAD Hospitality + Design will provide food & beverage services in the new 200-seat French restaurant Bistro Du Jour on the hotel's main level with a stylish bar and lounge and outdoor café serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and happy hour.

The Royal Sonesta Washington DC Capitol Hill is located at 20 Massachusetts Avenue (20 Mass), a LEED Gold Certified and WELL Certified Core/Shell property redeveloped by The RMR Group. Conveniently situated for business travelers, the hotel is across the street from Union Station and close to landmarks such as The Capitol and Supreme Court, with a surrounding neighborhood that has many fine dining options and upscale shopping.

"This exciting new Royal Sonesta hotel at 20 Mass Ave in the Capitol Hill submarket of Washington boasts extensive meeting and event space and modern guest rooms all with phenomenal views of the city," said John Murray, Sonesta President & CEO. "This centrally located hotel provides travelers with another Sonesta at which to enjoy memorable experiences."

Guests can earn or redeem points in the award-winning Sonesta Travel Pass loyalty program. As part of the opening, guests can enjoy 50% off their third night with The Royal Debut offer available at www.sonesta.com/royal-sonesta/dc/washington/royal-sonesta-washington-dc-capitol-hill/offers/royal-debut.

