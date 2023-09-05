DAVID YURMAN INTRODUCES SOFIA RICHIE GRAINGE AS THE FACE OF SCULPTED CABLE

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David Yurman, America's foremost luxury jewelry brand, is pleased to announce the launch of its Sculpted Cable bracelet with a new campaign featuring social media "it-girl" Sofia Richie Grainge—the brand's newest global ambassador. Shot amidst the sweeping vistas and organic architecture of the Kellogg Doolittle House in Joshua Tree, CA, the Fall 2023 campaign is the brand's first to feature a single hero collection.

On set, Richie Grainge effortlessly expressed the essence of laid-back luxury that is synonymous with David Yurman, underlining the creative spirit and modern sophistication of the jewelry itself. The campaign was photographed by fashion photographer Glen Luchford and styled by Elin Svahn, with creative direction by Evan Yurman.

"David Yurman embodies everything that I'm trying to express with my aesthetic—with how I dress, and how I want to feel, which for me is very timeless and elegant," says Richie Grainge. "This campaign is about paving your own way: really being confident, taking direction, and being the leader of your own pack."

In Sculpted Cable, the original helix design is reimagined as a subtle, lower-profile relief, with each ridge meticulously carved and polished to an optimal luster. Sculpted Cable's wave-like designs reference the fullness of the original Cable, combining timeless craftsmanship with a modern sensibility. An exquisite expansion of David Yurman's current Sculpted Cable assortment, the new bangle will be available in 18K yellow, rose and white gold, with and without hand-set pavé diamonds.

The new Sculpted Cable design was meticulously designed and developed over many years—this latest iteration features Cable's curves refined in slimmer, lower profiles. One version of the bangle dazzles with 170 hand-set diamonds in graduated sizes, totaling up to 1.7 carats, skillfully plotted and placed by David Yurman's master craftspeople to emphasize the Cable fluting.

"Sofia is a style icon with endless charm, and we're delighted to collaborate with her," says President Evan Yurman. "She is truly the perfect ambassador to launch these new Sculpted Cable designs, which are the newest evolution of our signature house motif: Cable."

ABOUT DAVID YURMAN

David Yurman is a celebrated American jewelry company founded in New York by David Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. When the artists began collaborating, their goal was simply to make beautiful objects to wear. Today, with their son, Evan, they create timeless, yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship and cable—their artistic signature. David Yurman collections are available at 51 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Hong Kong and France and at over 300 locations worldwide, through their exclusive authorized fine jewelry and timepiece network of retailers, including in the US, Canada, the Caribbean, France, Russia and the Middle East.

