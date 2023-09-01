The Latest Global Survey from ISAPS Reports a Rise in Aesthetic Surgery Worldwide

Total surgical and non-surgical procedures increased by 11.2%

MOUNT ROYAL, N.J., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) released the results of its annual Global Survey on Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures this week at the ISAPS Olympiad Athens World Congress 2023, which brought together more than 1,000 attendees from 90 countries to discuss the latest scientific research, innovations, and techniques to improve patient safety in aesthetic plastic surgery.

The report shows a 11.2% overall increase in procedures performed by plastic surgeons in 2022 with more than 14.9 million surgical and 18.8 million non-surgical procedures performed worldwide.

Highlights

The report shows a continuing rise in aesthetic surgery with a 41.3% increase over the last four years.

Both surgical and non-surgical procedures showed increases since the last survey (16.7% and 7.2% respectively) with a significant increase of 57.8% in non-surgical procedures in the last four years.

Aesthetic Procedures

Liposuction was the most common surgical procedure in 2022 as in 2021, with more than 2.3 million procedures and a 21.1% increase. The top five surgical procedures were liposuction, breast augmentation, eyelid surgery, abdominoplasty, and breast lift that replaces rhinoplasty among the top five. The most popular non-surgical procedures are botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, hair removal, chemical peel, and non-surgical fat reduction. Chemical peel enters the top five replacing non-surgical skin tightening.

Breast augmentation remains the most common surgical procedure for women, with 2.2 million procedures and a significant increase of 29% compared to 2021. All breast procedures show notable growth from the previous year, with more than 4.4 million procedures on breast and a 25% increase.

Buttock Augmentation shows the biggest increase in surgical procedures with 820,762 performed and a 56.8% increase. Overall, body and extremities procedures increased by 25.3%. Face and head procedures remain the most popular ones, although with only a slight increase of 4.3% due to a slight decrease in the most common procedures: eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, and lip enhancement/perioral procedure. Eyelid surgery is replaced by liposuction as the most popular surgical procedure among men.

To access the press release, methodology, and report including detailed information by country, visit https://www.isaps.org/discover/media-centre/. Detailed information is available for Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Germany, Greece, India, Iran (Islamic Republic of), Italy, Japan, Mexico, Romania, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom and the US.

