Students From Around the World Compete in the Largest Hydrogen Competition in the World at RE+ 2023 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Educational will join forces with the RE+ 2023 clean energy conference from September 11-14th to host the Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix (H2GP) World Final in Las Vegas, NV. The event will see 200 students from 20+ countries make the big trip to Las Vegas to test their renewable energy technology skills over a six-hour, hydrogen-fueled 'endurance race'.

"These students are the future clean energy designers, engineers, lab technicians and inventors"

"These students are the future clean energy designers, engineers, lab technicians and inventors," said Kamil Jelinek, CEO of Horizon Educational. "Today you'll see them designing, engineering, constructing and racing their very own hydrogen-powered 1:10 scale cars; tomorrow they'll be building the electrolyzers, fuel cells, solar panels and wind turbines that will power communities for decades to come."

The Horizon H2GP is a global school-based science and engineering program that provides students with hands-on experience in designing, engineering, and racing remote-controlled fuel cell electric vehicles powered by hydrogen. Students taking part gain employable skills in science and technology while also developing competence in critical thinking, creativity, and teamwork. At the end of the program students are well-equipped for a variety of careers in renewable energy.

This year's Horizon H2GP World Final promises to be the biggest yet, with hundreds of students making the trip to Vegas after taking part in national qualifiers in 30+ countries including Australia, Singapore, and Germany. The student-led teams travel to Vegas for the chance to test their renewable energy engineering skills against the best teams from around the world.

RE+ 2023 in Las Vegas is North America's largest clean energy conference, bringing together over 27,000 renewable energy professionals and 1,300+ exhibiting companies to network and experience an in-depth education program led by industry experts. As the fastest growing and largest clean energy trade show in North America, RE+ has been ranked 12 times in Trade Show Executive's (TSE) Gold 100 and seven times in TSE's Fastest 50, as well as falling within the 100 Trade Show News Network tradeshows.

Contact:

Ben Giordano

Horizon Educational

424.334.0814

Ben@horizoneducational.com

Tim Morris

RE+ Events

tmorris@re-plus.com

About Horizon Educational: Founded in 2003, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies began the sale of miniature fuel cells to demonstrate the technology to schools and students around the world, while investing in R&D of more advanced products and industrial applications. In 2013, Horizon Educational Group was formed as an independent division dedicated to the deployment of a complete range of educational solutions. Horizon Educational develop, produce, and distribute hands-on teaching material and didactic equipment as well as online curricula and educational programs. With distributors in over 150 countries, the STEM kits and technical training equipment have an international reputation for quality, educational content, and award-winning design. Discover more at horizoneducational.com

About RE+ Events: RE+ Events is a global event management organization with a focus on the clean energy industry. Our flagship event, RE+ 2023 (formerly SPI), is the largest renewable energy event in North America. The RE+ Events portfolio also includes U.S. regional events with a focus on trends and policies in specific states or regions, as well as international events that bring together leaders in developing clean energy markets across the world. RE+ Events is co-owned by the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

View original content:

SOURCE RE+ Events