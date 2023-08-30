Pendo Announces Pendomonium Festival Agenda Including OpenAI Innovator and Investor Fraser Kelton, Milk Bar Founder Christina Tosi, and a Performance by OutKast Legend Big Boi

The indoor-outdoor event will consist of 35+ educational sessions, including an AI spotlight series featuring experts from Google Cloud, Pendo, Writer, and Ada

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendo , the all-in-one product experience platform, today announced the keynote speakers and agenda for Pendomonium , an annual festival for product and digital transformation leaders exploring topics like AI, product-led growth and product management best practices. Hosted October 17-19, 2023 in the heart of downtown Raleigh, the hybrid indoor-outdoor event will include engaging talks and breakouts, hands-on training, and cultural experiences including a performance by seven-time Grammy Award winner Big Boi, formerly of the legendary hip hop band, OutKast.

The company also plans to make several major product announcements.

"There's never been a better time for an event like Pendomonium. AI is changing how we build digital products and we must come together as a product community to consider the potential as well as the implications of this exciting technology," said Todd Olson, CEO and co-founder of Pendo. "Pendomonium is where product and digital transformation leaders will get out of the hype cycle and discuss actionable and responsible ways to leverage AI and automation to deliver better digital experiences and drive business impact."

Pendomonium will feature a variety of speakers and presenters who will explore the theme, "How to break away". They include:

Fraser Kelton , a venture partner at Spark Capital who previously served as head of product at OpenAI. Kelton wrote OpenAI's first product roadmap and led the product development teams behind ChatGPT and DALL-E, the products that brought generative AI into the mainstream.

Christina Tosi , the rule-breaking, award-winning chef and founder of Milk Bar, whose inventive and nostalgic treats have fueled a national dessert empire with locations across the U.S., a robust e-commerce platform, and products in grocery stores nationwide.

Quincy Olatunde , vice president of data product management at Peacock, who leads a key product team driving innovation and growth for the streaming platform. His team is charged with leveraging data to retain and grow U.S. subscribers, expand the platform's technology globally, and to deliver the best possible viewing experience for a record number of live events, including the first-ever streaming-exclusive NFL playoff game and the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Big Boi, the diamond-selling artist, rapper, songwriter, record producer, actor, and philanthropist who is best known as one-half of OutKast. The legendary duo sold 25 million albums and garnered seven GRAMMY® Awards, becoming the first and only hip-hop artist in history to win the GRAMMY® for "Album of the Year".

A trio of AI innovators will also take the stage, including May Habib, CEO and co-founder of Writer; Yochai Konig, vice president of machine learning at Ada; and Dr. Ali Arsanjani, director of cloud partner engineering at Google Cloud. They'll be joined by executives and product leaders from Morgan Stanley, Fidelity Investments, Zillow, U.S. Bank, UPS, Red Hat, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Wiley, S&P Global, Calendly, Nelnet Business Services, and many Pendo product, machine learning, product marketing, and customer experience leaders.

The event will also include:

Hands-on training and demos: An optional full day of Pendo and Mind the Product workshops for beginners and experienced practitioners alike. Attendees will also take part in hands-on demos and training at 10 Pendo product stations, where they can grow their knowledge of the Pendo platform and gain actionable new skills.

Opportunities to connect with and learn from peers: From structured community meet-ups to organic exchanges to face time with leaders within some of today's most innovative brands—attendees will have a plethora of opportunities to build new connections and exchange ideas, challenges, and successes with their peers.

A full festival experience: Hosted at an iconic cultural institution in the heart of downtown Raleigh , Pendomonium looks and feels like a festival. There's live music on an outdoor stage, murals, local fare, and activations like glow-up stations, a mystery bar and lounge, headshot and selfie booths, and many more surprises.

Pendomonium will take place at Raleigh's iconic Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit https://www.pendo.io/pendomonium/

