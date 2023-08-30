IBM Receives FedRAMP Authorization for its Federal HR Shared Services Solution

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that its federal human resources (HR) shared service solution, IBM Federal HR Cloud, received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization. Introduced in 2013 and currently servicing over 500,000 employees across five federal agencies, the IBM Federal HR Cloud is the only private sector HR shared services solution certified by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) that actively services federal agencies. With a complete suite of HR capabilities including payroll, benefits administration, time entry and performance management, the IBM Federal HR Cloud is available to agencies as the HR Line of Business (HRLOB) offering.

Using shared services can help federal agencies consolidate duplicative processes and systems, providing a secured, standardized and interoperable HR experience. As an innovator in HR shared services and transformation, IBM Consulting has collaborated with federal agencies for over ten years to help them improve their strategic management of HR services and realize the potential cost savings, efficiencies, and customer service benefits of the model. Another key benefit of the IBM Federal HR Cloud is continuous modernization with new features and applications such as manager and employee self-service, artificial intelligence (AI) – and now FedRAMP authorization. This authorization enhances the ability of federal HR departments to securely leverage today's latest technologies and services.

"Technology-enabled shared services delivery can help more federal agencies effectively and efficiently address many of their most pressing HR-related challenges including limited budgets, loss of skilled HR workers and lagging customer service," said Susan Wedge, managing partner, U.S. Public and Federal Market at IBM Consulting. "And now that our IBM Federal HR Cloud solution has received FedRAMP authorization, federal agencies can take advantage of the solution with the confidence that their HR data are secured and protected."

