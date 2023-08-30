AuditSoft Expands Into Canada's Maritime Provinces With Construction Safety Nova Scotia COR® Auditing Partnership

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - AuditSoft, the leading safety and compliance auditing software, has been selected by Construction Safety Nova Scotia (CSNS) to support its Certificate of Recognition (COR®) program with auditing and data analytics solutions.

AuditSoft x Construction Safety Nova Scotia (CNW Group/AuditSoft) (PRNewswire)

AuditSoft continues to disrupt the safety and compliance auditing industry with intuitive solutions that reduce auditing time, drive standardization, and unlock audit insights to enable data-driven safety decisions. The software is already used in every Canadian province from British Columbia to Ontario, and this new collaboration marks AuditSoft's first official partnership with a safety association in one of Canada's Maritime provinces.

"AuditSoft is continuing to grow rapidly, and we are delighted to welcome CSNS on board. Our solutions will drive efficiencies across the auditing process and promote continuous improvement by unlocking deep audit insights - something that has traditionally not been possible in the industry," said Ben Snyman, Cofounder and CEO of AuditSoft. "CSNS sees the value that technology is able to provide in auditing, and we're thrilled to be supporting their COR® program."

Founded in 1994, CSNS is committed to working with workers, employers, and industry partners to make the Nova Scotia construction sector the safest in Canada. To that end, CSNS is working to simplify safety for its members and bring them much-desired new technology solutions, such as AuditSoft's COR® solution suite.

"We are committed to delivering value to our members and we believe AuditSoft will help us to do that better," said MJ MacDonald, CEO of Construction Safety Nova Scotia. "AuditSoft's industry-leading technology will save our auditors a substantial amount of time, and the data analytics provided will help our member firms identify gaps in their occupational health and safety management systems and enable us to better support them. Everyone will benefit from this partnership, and we expect it to help drive improvements in workplace safety across Nova Scotia's construction industry."

As of Sept. 1, 2023, all CSNS OHS Advisors will be using AuditSoft to conduct all external COR® audits, and members will be able to select the AuditSoft tool for their internal audits if they so choose (if you are interested in using AuditSoft for your next audit, please contact CSNS at 1-800-971-3888 or cor@constructionsafetyns.ca).

About AuditSoft

AuditSoft is the leading safety and compliance auditing software. Associations and Certifying Bodies partner with AuditSoft to supply their members with cutting-edge auditing tools and unlock valuable audit insights. Each year, AuditSoft is used to conduct thousands of audits in high-risk industries across Canada. Find more information on AuditSoft at www.auditsoft.co

About Construction Safety Nova Scotia

Construction Safety Nova Scotia (CSNS) is an industry funded not-for-profit association focused on improving occupational health and safety in the construction sector. All companies with a current WCB account under the construction industry classification codes 4011-4499 and 3551 are automatically members of the association. CSNS is a highly regarded leader in occupational health and safety (OHS) services with 7,000 member companies, over 300,000 students trained in health and safety, and 1,150 firms attaining the association's COR® Safety Certification. Members receive subsidized training and access to free mentorship for all aspects of their OHS programs. The independent, industry-led board of directors, OHS advisors and trainers, and CSNS staff work towards a safer construction industry by engaging with its membership to reduce injuries and improve safety culture. Learn more at https://constructionsafetyns.ca/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AuditSoft