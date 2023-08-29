Snappy Expands Branded Gifts and Premium Swag Offerings, Further Cementing Its Position as the Leading Business Gifting Solution

Whether sending gifts and goods to one or thousands, Snappy's platform is now a one-stop-shop where customers can seamlessly deliver gratitude and appreciation for all occasions with high-quality branded goods and kits, bulk swag

and expertly-curated gift collections

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Snappy announces an expansion of its branded gifts and premium swag offerings, further cementing its position as the leading business gifting solution. By adding branded gift options including apparel, technology, drinkware, travel accessories, and more, it is now possible for Snappy customers to send both branded and unbranded gifts under one platform to increase engagement, retention, and connection.

Snappy is an award-winning gifting company with platforms for personal and corporate gifting that combine fun and personal experiences with advanced technology to take the guesswork out of gifting.The all-in-one gifting platforms combine marketplace technology, personalization, and creativity to deliver a joyful experience that is simple for the gift giver and exciting for the recipient. (PRNewswire)

With this expansion and all-in-one swag solution, Snappy customers can deliver branded gifts in a variety of ways that best suit their needs:

Snappy Branded Gifts On Demand

Bulk Swag

Branded Kits

"The quality of the branded items in Snappy's collection is awesome! I regularly wear my PepsiCo branded sweatshirt from the Pride Campaign we ran through Snappy, and it is the softest in my closet. Utilizing Snappy for branded items makes it super convenient so we don't need to store it ourselves and ship it to campus events," said Elina Feldman, manager of campus programs & operations at PepsiCo. "Snappy sends (the gifts) right to the recipient's doorstep!"

Snappy has built its reputation as the trusted expert and go-to platform for business gifting, currently serving more than 43% of Fortune 100 companies, as well as thousands of smaller businesses around the globe. With the new branded gifts and swag service offerings, Snappy now offers a full suite of seamless integrations for its valued customers across business gifting, including employee engagement and recognition, client services, company culture initiatives, and brand-building goals.

"It was important for us to help our customers take the hassle out of ordering and managing their branded merchandise and gifts," said Eric Hamlin, Head of Swag & Branded Gifts at Snappy. "Swag has always been a powerful way for HR and marketing administrators to connect employees, customers, and clients with their brand, and we've made it easier than ever to gift high-quality branded items gift recipients will be sure to love."

Create a lasting impression in an instant with Snappy On Demand , available now for anyone to start creating custom branded gifts and send a collection of gift options to recipients in minutes.

Explore bulk swag product offerings, learn more about getting started with designing and curating branded gifting kits, and gain useful takeaways for how to deliver big brand impact at scale with Snappy Bulk Swag and Branded Kit services. Get started with designing and sharing swag that feels good to get by connecting with a member of the Snappy team today.

About Snappy

Snappy is the award-winning, all-in-one gifting company that spreads joy, shares gratitude, and takes the guesswork out of gifting.

Founded in 2015, Snappy was named one of Inc.'s fastest-growing companies in the Northeast in 2021, 2022, and 2023. Snappy is the trusted gifting partner to over 43% of Fortune 100 companies as well as thousands of individuals who use Snappy for personal gifting . Snappy has sent more than three million gifts worldwide.

Snappy thrives on connecting people and cultivating meaningful relationships through the power of gratitude and gifting. Our recipient-picks experience ensures gift-givers send the perfect gift every time, for everyone, on every occasion.

Snappy has been featured on Fortune's "Best Small & Medium Workplaces," "Best Workplace for Millennials," and "Best Workplace in Tech" lists.

