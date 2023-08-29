CDG and CheckPoint Solutions Announce Customer Self-Scheduling Integration

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce the completion of an enhanced integration between CDG's MBS consumer and enterprise billing and OSS solution and CheckPoint Solutions, which now supports customer self-scheduling during the sign-up process. CheckPoint obtains real-time installation openings from the MBS installation calendar, and customers can choose their install date/time. Touchless scheduling allows customers to quickly sign up for service without speaking to a customer service representative, benefiting both customers and service providers. One MBS client had almost 1,000 new customer signups from Checkpoint in 30 days after launching the new integration. Future enhancements will also support touchless rescheduling support.

CDG announces self-scheduling integration between MBS and CheckPoint Solutions

"This enhanced integration is a perfect example of an empowerment tool," said Jacob Terstriep, Director of Operations at CheckPoint Solutions. "Scheduling is a problem all providers face and with this integration we can streamline the entire process. A 100% hands off approach makes things easier for the customer and more efficient for internal departments."

According to CDG's CTO, Tony Stout, "Providers can realize bigger ROIs when their various service-related systems communicate with each other. Individual solutions can help streamline siloed processes, but connected solutions can remap processes across a business's entire OSS/BSS ecosystem."

About CDG:

CDG provides cloud-based, SaaS-delivered OSS/BSS solutions for voice, video, data, and circuit services for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers. Our open architecture, operator-driven solutions include Customer Care, Invoicing, Network Elements, Ticketing, Service Provisioning, E-Care (EBPP), Workflow, CRM Prospects, and third-party financial, mapping, and facilities management products.

About CheckPoint Solutions:

CheckPoint Solutions provides demand aggregation, marketing and customer acquisition solutions for service providers looking to utilize the latest data analytics to track edge-out and capital investment effectiveness. The CheckPoint Solutions platform is specifically designed to meet the needs of broadband providers deploying next-generation services. From the initial planning, through designing, building, selling, managing and driving growth, CheckPoint serves as a single point of operational coordination.

