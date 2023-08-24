Stellantis Launches SPOTiCAR in the US

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

SPOTiCAR is the manufacturer-approved, pre-owned vehicle program for Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep®, Ram and Wagoneer by Jeep brands

First launched in Europe in 2019 across 11 countries; SPOTiCAR expansion continues into the U.S.

Created to simplify the journey for private and business customers, SPOTiCAR brings together the approved used vehicles of official retailers

A dedicated website and a network of specialized dealerships support the new offering in the U.S across Stellantis' 2,600-plus dealer network

U.S. launch is additional step to help Stellantis fulfill pre-owned vehicle sales and transactions as part of its Dare Forward 2030 strategy

Stellantis is expanding its SPOTiCAR program into the United States. SPOTiCAR, which first launched in 2019 across 11 countries in Europe, was created to simplify the individual purchasing experiences of customers and businesses, supported by a digital offering and specialized dealerships. SPOTiCAR offers a selection of pre-owned vehicles across the Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep®, Ram and Wagoneer by Jeep brands that are selected, appraised and prepared by specialists across Stellantis, giving customers access to a broader range of vehicles and services.

"SPOTiCAR arrives in the U.S. at a time of rapid change in the fast-growing, extremely competitive and highly digitalized global used-car market," said Head of U.S. Sales Jeff Kommor. "With SPOTiCAR, Stellantis further establishes itself as a multi-brand pre-owned vehicle operator. The program is designed to create a stress-free experience for customers in search of a pre-owned vehicle. Buyers can search the Stellantis brand vehicle of their choice through our designated SPOTiCAR website, and easily determine where to locate the one nearest to them before making their final purchase online or directly at the dealership."

SPOTiCAR vehicles go through comprehensive multi-point checks before they are sold to customers, which include the following:

Minimum three-month warranty and available extended warranty

Three months of roadside assistance

Vehicle history and mileage check

Available connected-vehicle services, trials and subscriptions (if equipped)

Rental car reimbursement

Finance options

Manufacturer retail experience from trusted brands

Professional advice and support

Consumers can buy and sell pre-owned vehicles on SPOTiCAR.com by entering their zip code. The system will populate with all available vehicles within that area. SPOTiCAR offers a choice of vehicles from all brands, including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep, Ram and Wagoneer, through participating dealers across Stellantis' 2,600-plus dealer network.

The U.S. launch is an additional step to help Stellantis fulfill preowned vehicle sales and transactions as part of its Dare Forward 2030 strategy.

