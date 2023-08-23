SEINDNI Co., the company entering the Canadian and Uzbekistan cosmetic markets, Launches Snail Cream Containing Snail Mucus

U.S. FDA registered product is sold through a store in mainland China operated by the company directly

SEOUL, South Korea , Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2011, SEINDNI Co., Ltd. has been exporting the 'A skin Dr.' brand, which contains snail mucin, to Japan. The company has been selected as one of the 30 companies participating in this year's 'Social Economy Enterprise Growth Concentration Support Project' announced by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

The company, which also started to export its brand to Canada and Uzbekistan, has released a new product called 'Snail Cream,' which has garnered considerable interest from consumers. 'Snail Cream' is a moisturizing cream made from a substance called MUCIN, derived from snail mucin. It is known for its skin moisturizing and regenerative effects. Particularly essential during dry winter or dry climates, it's valued for skin protection. However, due to the sticky nature of snail mucin, consumers used to face inconvenience while applying the cream.

A skin Dr.'s 'Snail Cream' minimizes stickiness and achieves excellent absorbency through nanotechnology, according to company representatives. Additionally, it has received positive responses and high repurchase rates from Japanese consumers in the humid marine climate of Japan during the summer, thanks to its differentiated product quality.

The 'Snail Cream' by A skin Dr. was registered with the U.S. FDA in 2014 and the company has operated actively in mainland China since 2015, running stores directly to introduce the product to Chinese consumers. Recently, the company also started to export the product to Canada and Uzbekistan.

The company's CEO shared his plans to actively pursue a localization strategy by producing abroad for overseas consumers with strong purchasing power, and extending exports to neighboring countries.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CBRFXKX2

