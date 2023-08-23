Evangelist Nick Hall Leads the Nation's Largest Free Christian Music Festival with 45,000 In Attendance Over Two Days

"The revivals of 2023 are not over, but spreading everywhere is a hunger for more than this world offers." — Evangelist Nick Hall

BENTON, Ark., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th annual Amplify Music Festival, a community-sponsored free Christian music festival, drew over 45,000 attendees this past weekend to make Jesus known. Including the free live stream, the attendance topped 67,000 throughout the 2-day festival. In the last decade, Amplify has attracted tens of thousands for the sole purpose of introducing as many people as possible to the Gospel message of Jesus.

The two-day event featured well-known Christian artists Chris Tomlin, Castings Crowns, Lecrae, Rend Collective, and Passion, as well as a message of hope by Evangelist Nick Hall.

"This weekend was a grassroots, volunteer-led effort, funded by local sponsors, and led by local churches and believers inviting me and our team to help them 'amplify' the message of Jesus," said Hall. "There were hundreds of churches and tens of thousands of people who united to lift high the name of Jesus. The revivals of 2023 are not over, but spreading everywhere is a hunger for more than this world offers."

In just two days, over 1,230 people responded to the Gospel message using printed cards. 885 marked a first-time commitment. Another 746 texted in wanting to take a next step with Jesus as well. And, there were 250 people who went through training seminars. A new outreach event at the Arkansas State Fair takes place in October with several smaller rallies planned on college campuses across the state.

Before the festival took place, Pulse held a Make Jesus Known training session to equip local leaders to share the Gospel. During the festival, Pulse 100 young evangelists gathered for additional outreach, training and prayer. At the event, volunteers prayed with nearly 350 attendees and received almost 900 texts.

"The message from Amplify 2023 is that it's time to make Jesus known," said Hall. "The Church has been plenty loud about many things while being silent on what matters most. It's time for the world to know that Jesus welcomes everyone to find forgiveness, hope, love, and salvation."

Hall continued, "Across the nation, believers are loud about many important things — from issues of education, justice, politics or social issues — but the Good News of the Gospel is often missing. Further, those who need Jesus are made to feel like our enemies rather than image-bearers of God, worthy of dignity and respect. Before anything changes, there must be a heart change in the Church, overflowing into a heart change in society that can only come through a relationship with Jesus. We must not forget that most of our New Testament was written by the 'enemy number 1' of the early church: Saul. It's time to pray for and love those who stand opposite us, believing for the 'Sauls' to become 'Pauls.' Imagine what God could do if we prayed and shared the hope of Jesus instead of entering into the culture wars of our day."

About Amplify

Amplify Music Festival began in 2012. It exists to glorify God by bridging the Church and the world by providing a free event where all are welcome. The event features performances by today's top Christian artists and worship leaders, along with a Gospel presentation that proclaims the life-changing message of Jesus.

About Pulse

Founder and President Nick Hall started Pulse in 2006 on his college campus. Since then, Pulse has seen 330 million people impacted by the Gospel through live and digital evangelistic campaigns, and 2 million people have responded to Jesus through their initiatives. Pulse is a prayer and evangelism movement on mission to reach the lost and unleash the evangelist. Since Pulse's founding, they have linked arms with hundreds of ministries and churches around the world to fuel evangelistic movements. Whether hosting a big outreach event or providing the evangelistic voice at another organization's event, training evangelists on American college campuses or overseas in Africa, the common goal of everything they do is to share the hope of Jesus. Learn more at www.pulse.org .

About Nick Hall

Nick Hall is on earth to tell people about Jesus. He started a grassroots movement as a college student and has spent the last 20 years traveling the world to meet people where they are and tell them that they matter. As a student at North Dakota State University, Nick's life was changed when he wrote a paper titled "Pulse" for his English class, hoping to combat the depression, substance abuse and suicide that was impacting his friends and their campus. That paper unleashed one of the largest student-led efforts in American history, launching a nonprofit that exists today. Through Pulse events, Nick has shared a message of hope with over 330 million people around the globe. Everywhere Nick goes, he talks to people about faith and the deeper issues of life because he knows what it feels like to make mistakes, experience heartbreak and be alone. One of the goals of Nick's life is to come alongside students who desire to impact their high school or college campus because that's where this all began. Nick lives in Minneapolis with his wife, Tiffany, and three children.

