Genpact to Streamline US Leasing and Lending Operations for GE HealthCare with AI-Powered Platform Genpact Cora

Genpact's deep domain, digital and process expertise to enhance financing capabilities for GE Healthcare's customers acquiring new medical equipment and services through loans, leases, and other financial structures.

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, announced a new multi-year agreement with GE HealthCare (NYSE: GEHC) to transform and manage its US leasing and lending operations.

New Genpact logo - September 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Genpact) (PRNewswire)

The collaboration will leverage Genpact's digital technology solutions, specifically its business-process-as-a-service (BPaaS) operating model, to strengthen GE HealthCare's capabilities for customers acquiring new medical equipment through its existing suite of equipment loan and lease products. The BPaaS operating model is integrated with Genpact's AI-powered platform, Genpact Cora, offering a scalable and agile solution to help meet the company's needs.

This innovative solution has an open architecture, integrating generative AI and other emerging digital technologies. Adopting this platform gives GE HealthCare access to essential business benchmarks and insights, and key performance indicators, with upgrades and enhancements available to meet evolving market and customer demands flexibly.

"Rapid innovation in the healthcare industry compels leaders like GE HealthCare to continuously evolve their operating models, driving efficiencies and value beyond financial outcomes," said Anil Nanduru, Global Business Leader, High Tech and Manufacturing, Genpact. "We take pride in our longstanding history of co-innovation with GE HealthCare. We look forward to unlocking further meaningful value for both the organization and its customers, empowering them to thrive in a rapidly changing environment."

GE HealthCare's US-based customers will benefit from Genpact's deep domain in healthcare and life sciences, and its expertise in the leasing and financial services industries, providing them with access to valuable insights and specialized knowledge in equipment finance, portfolio management, and customer operations support.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Siya Belliappa

Genpact Media Relations

+1 7185619843

siya.belliappa@genpact.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genpact